Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman football: How to watch live stream for Nevada Class 5A Division 1 State Championship
One of the best teams in the nation will look to win its fourth consecutive state championship on
Tuesday when Bishop Gorman faces Arbor View in the Nevada high school football Class 5A Division 1 state final.
The Gaels enter the week ranked No. 3 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings and their only loss this season came against Mater Dei, which has been the top-ranked team in the nation all year long.
How to watch Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman battles Arbor View in the NIAA Class 5A Division 1 state final
When: 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 26
Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch the live stream online: Watch this game live on the NFHS Network
Bishop Gorman Gaels (9-1)
Aside from their 31-15 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei at the beginning of September, the Gaels have looked nearly untouchable.
Their only other close game was a 29-21 win over formerly-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) in August, and they have won their seven games against in-state opponents by a an average of nearly 50 points, including a 49-14 win over this same Arbor View team in October.
Arbor View Aggies (10-1)
If not for Bishop Gorman, Arbor View might just be the best high school football team in the state of Nevada.
The Aggies are averaging more than 38 points per game and they've held four of their opponents to seven points or less.
