Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman football: How to watch live stream for Nevada Class 5A Division 1 State Championship

Watch live as nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman faces Arbor View in the Nevada NIAA Class 5A Division 1 state final

Bishop Gorman defensive tackle James Carrington celebrates after sacking Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly.
Bishop Gorman defensive tackle James Carrington celebrates after sacking Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly. / Photo by Heston Quan

One of the best teams in the nation will look to win its fourth consecutive state championship on
Tuesday when Bishop Gorman faces Arbor View in the Nevada high school football Class 5A Division 1 state final.

The Gaels enter the week ranked No. 3 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings and their only loss this season came against Mater Dei, which has been the top-ranked team in the nation all year long.

You can watch Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

How to watch Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman football live stream

What: Nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman battles Arbor View in the NIAA Class 5A Division 1 state final

When: 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 26

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch the live stream online: Watch this game live on the NFHS Network

Bishop Gorman Gaels (9-1)

Aside from their 31-15 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei at the beginning of September, the Gaels have looked nearly untouchable.

Their only other close game was a 29-21 win over formerly-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) in August, and they have won their seven games against in-state opponents by a an average of nearly 50 points, including a 49-14 win over this same Arbor View team in October.

Arbor View Aggies (10-1)

If not for Bishop Gorman, Arbor View might just be the best high school football team in the state of Nevada.

The Aggies are averaging more than 38 points per game and they've held four of their opponents to seven points or less.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

