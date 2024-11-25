SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/25/2024)
For the second time this season, Southern California giants Mater Dei and St. John Bosco will meet after both teams advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division I final.
The No. 1 Monarchs dominated their first meeting during Trinity League play, and another win should cement their spot in the CIF Open Division state championship game.
Meanwhile, No. 21 De La Salle likely secured its berth in the CIF Open final by outlasting Pittsburg in the North Coast Section final.
Mater Dei’s victory over Centennial dropped the Huskies out of the Power 25, and Boyle County lost in the Kentucky 4A playoffs to also fall out of the rankings.
Taking their places are Lee County of Georgia at No. 22 and Bryant of Arkansas at No. 25.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 15 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
November 25, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 36-7
The Monarchs got two touchdowns in the final 39 seconds of the first half, blowing open a close game as they reached the Southern Section Division I final and earned a rematch with archrival St. John Bosco.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. No. 10 St. John Bosco, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
2. Duncanville (Texas) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Rockwall (Texas) 56-14
The Yellowjackets tried to catch the Panthers off guard with an onside kick to start the game; instead, Duncanville recovered, and Ayson “Ace” Theus took a shovel pass from Keelon Russell 51 yards to the end zone 13 seconds in to kick off a dominant victory.
Next: Nov. 30 vs. The Woodlands (Texas), UIL 6A Division I playoffs
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Idle
The Gaels get an extra few days to prepare for the Class 5A Division I championship game and a rematch with Arbor View, which they defeated 49-14 in league play.
Next: Nov. 26 vs. Arbor View (Las Vegas), Nevada 5A Division I championship
4. Milton (Ga.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.) 41-3
The Eagles ran their win streak to 22 as Luke Nickel threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, and TJ Lester rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.), Georgia 5A playoffs
5. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Permian (Odessa, Texas) 72-14
The Panthers led 14-0 just 97 seconds in on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Chris Jimerson Jr. to Quentin Gibson and an interception return by Elijajuan Houston as they handed Permian its worst playoff loss ever. Jimerson, a North Texas commit, finished 14 of 18 for 274 yards and five touchdowns.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Coppell (Texas), UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
6. North Shore (Houston) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas) 44-28
The Mustangs led 23-0 after one quarter, converting a fourth-and-25 late in the first quarter as Kaleb Bailey found Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Bailey finished 8 of 13 for 148 yards and two scores, and D’Andre Hardeman Jr. ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Katy (Texas), UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Valdosta (Ga.) 49-13
Junior quarterback Julian Lewis, who recently committed to Colorado, threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, and the Trojans breezed to the quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season, beating the Wildcats in the second round for the second year in a row.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.), Georgia 6A playoffs
8. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) 20-14 (OT)
The Crusaders survived and advanced in their quest for a fourth consecutive Non-Public A championship, denying the Green Knights on their overtime possession before Najee Calhoun scored from a yard out to clinch a rematch with rival Don Bosco Prep in the final. Calhoun ran for 107 yards on 19 carries, and quarterback Dominic Campanile’s second touchdown with 3½ minutes left tied the score at 14-14.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), New Jersey Non-Public A playoffs
9. Lakeland (Fla.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) 41-13
The Cowboys nearly erased a 20-0 deficit, as they were driving for a tying score before attempting a field goal that was blocked. Chad Williams scored on a 2-yard run on the ensuing drive, and Malik Morris returned a fumble 43 yards to restore the Dreadnaught’s three-touchdown advantage.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech, Florida 5A playoffs
10. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran 20-17
The Braves escaped another close call in the sectional semifinals, with Koa Malau’ulu converting one final first down in the final 90 seconds to secure the win. Malau’ulu had a 39-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, and CJ Wallace kicked two field goals for St. John Bosco.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. No. 1 Mater Dei, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
11. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. Brennan (San Antonio, Texas) 24-7
The Chaparrals are in the Division I regional semifinals after holding the Bears to 127 yards, with Elliott Schaper making 12 tackles (four for loss). Junior quarterback Rees Wise ran for two short touchdowns and had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cullen Devine.
Next: Nov. 28 vs. Johnson (Buda, Texas), UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
12. Buford (Ga.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) 42-7
The Wolves ground down another opponent to earn a shot against nearby North Gwinnett — the schools are separated by seven miles, but this will be their first meeting since the late 1990s. Buford amassed 250 rushing yards, led by Justin Baker’s 96 yards and three touchdowns, and held the Vikings to 182 total yards.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Georgia 6A playoffs
13. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Season over
The Cavaliers have won three consecutive MIAA A titles.
14. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy 35-21
The Red Raiders reached their third consecutive Division II-AAA title game and earned a rematch with defending champion McCallie, as 4-star Mississippi commit Shekai Mills-Knight ran for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, including a 44-yarder with 4:19 remaining to push their lead to 35-13.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Tennessee Division II-AAA playoffs
15. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Pearland (Texas) 28-17
The Eagles did just enough to reach the regional semifinals for the 10th consecutive year, erasing a 17-14 halftime deficit as Kyran Pate returned a punt 93 yards for the go-ahead score with 5:39 left in the third quarter.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Fulshear (Texas), UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
16. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Saint Andrews (Boca Raton, Fla.) 70-0
The Lions have demolished their first two playoff opponents by a combined 133-0. Senior quarterback Bekkem Kritza threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Alexander Beltran finished with a game-high seven tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Edison (Miami), Florida Class 1A playoffs
17. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Higley (Gilbert, Ariz.) 64-26
The Lions blew open their Open Division quarterfinal in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 35-0 in the period en route to the blowout victory. Senior quarterback Hayden Fletcher had four third-quarter touchdown passes to four receivers.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Arizona Open Division playoffs
18. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. St. Xavier (Cincinnati) 28-23
The Crusaders claimed the regional title by defeating the Bombers for the second time this season, with both games decided by one score. Moeller trailed 17-14 at halftime, but Matt Ponatoski’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper McCutchen with 3:39 left in the third quarter put the Crusaders ahead to stay. St. Xavier recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown with 1:13 to play, but Moeller recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure a spot in the state semifinals.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Centerville (Ohio), Ohio Division I semifinals
19. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 30-27
The Chargers avenged their only loss by rallying from a 21-7 deficit to clinch their second consecutive Utah 6A state championship and fifth since 2018. Weston Briggs’ 1-yard touchdown run tied the score at 21-21, and Tyler McDonald’s sack of Kepa Niumeitolu in the end zone provided the go-ahead points. After the ensuing free kick, Bronson Evans found Kai Meza for a 29-yard score on a fourth-and-12 play.
Next: Season over
20. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.) 35-12
Nick Diamond ran for two touchdowns, and the Warriors led 35-0 midway through the third quarter to breeze past their Union County rivals for the second time this season.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Northern Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.), North Carolina 4A playoffs
21. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Pittsburg (Calif.) 10-7
The Spartans gutted out a victory over their CIF North Coast Section rivals to claim the Open Division championship and likely secure a spot in the Open state final in three weeks. Dominic Kelly ran for a 33-yard touchdown with 7:46 left for the go-ahead score, and De La Salle overcame three turnovers to win a 32nd consecutive NCS title.
Next: TBD
22. Lee County (Ga.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. East Paulding (Dallas, Ga.) 63-14
Trojans quarterback Weston Bryan, a Georgia Southern commit, threw for a season-high five touchdowns and ran for two, and Ousmane Kromah ran for 122 yards and caught two touchdown passes. Bryan has accounted for 54 touchdowns (26 passing, 28 rushing) this season.
Next: Nov. 29 at Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.), Georgia 5A playoffs
23. East St. Louis (Ill.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Richards (Oak Lawn, Ill.) 48-0
The Flyers reached their fifth consecutive state title game and will vie for their 11th state championship after cruising past the Bulldogs, who crossed midfield once. Senior quarterback Kendrick Lyons was 11 of 16 for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and senior running back TaRyan Martin ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.
Next: Nov. 30 vs. Geneva (Ill.), Illinois 6A championship
24. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. Plant (Tampa, Fla.) 21-17
Junior quarterback Rhys Brush connected with O’Lontae Dean on a 25-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left to rally the Hawks past their Hillsborough County rival and to the 6A Region 2 final.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.), Florida 6A playoffs
25. Bryant (Ark.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Cabot (Ark.) 45-0
The Hornets brushed aside a slow start to lead 45-0 by halftime, with senior running back Myron Thrash Jr. running for two touchdowns and senior quarterback Jordan Walker finding junior wide receiver Caleb Tucker for two second-quarter scores to lead Bryant — which had a string of five consecutive state titles snapped by Bentonville last year — to the semifinals for the ninth consecutive season.
Next: Nov. 29 vs. Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.), Arkansas 7A playoffs
Dropped out
11. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.)
23. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Just missed
Anderson (Cincinnati)
DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
DeSoto (Texas)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
Venice (Fla.)
Westside (Anderson, S.C.)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
