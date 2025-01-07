Bishop Manogue's Brandon Mann Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Nevada Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Bishop Manogue's Brandon Mann has been voted High School On SI’s Nevada Player of the Year. Mann won the voting with 71.20 percent of the 197,060 votes casted.
Brandon Mann, QB, Bishop Manogue
The dual-threat quarterback was named the 5A Player of the Year and has made the argument to being the state's best. Mann finished completing 172-of-274 passes for 2,435 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, Mann rushed for 866 yards and scored six times.
