Vote: Who was the 2024 Nevada Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the West Coast region and to the great state of Nevada and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Nevada Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of six worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Maika Eugenio, QB, Bishop Gorman
In leading the Gaels back to another dominant state championship victory, Eugenio engineered what was a potent offense on a weekly basis. The quarterback finished completing 104-of-149 passes for 2,043 yards, 31 touchdowns just a mere two interceptions. What a season it's been for the first-year starter.
Thaddeus Thatcher, QB, Arbor View
Though Thatcher has a few more interceptions to his name, there's no doubting the kind of numbers he put up this season. The signal caller ended the 2024 campaign completing 204-of-322 passes for a state-leading 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns. Also added six rushing touchdowns.
Keeshawn Love, RB/LB, Fernley
Hard to ignore the kind of production that Love gave on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. The two-way star produced big numbers out of the backfield, rushing for 1,992 yards on 199 carries and scoring 19 times. On defense, at linebacker Love made 44 tackles along with two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Brandon Mann, QB, Bishop Manogue
The dual-threat quarterback was named the 5A Player of the Year and has made the argument to being the state's best. Mann finished completing 172-of-274 passes for 2,435 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, Mann rushed for 866 yards and scored six times.
Albert Tuitele, ATH, Mojave
With the kind of numbers Tuitele put up from his linebacker position this past season, it's hard to not put his name among the state's Player of the Year candidates. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound hard-hitting backer totaled 196 tackles, 39 going for a loss, five sacks, nine pass deflections, two fumbles recovered and forced. Tuitele also rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns on offense.
Dayvone White, EDGE, Democracy Prep
White ended the 2024 season setting a new Nevada all-time sack record with 24.5 quarterback takedowns. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound edge rusher also tallied 82 tackles, picked off two passes and forced a fumble.
JJ Buchanan, ATH, Coronado
Playing wherever he was asked to, Buchanan did so and with plenty of stats to back it up. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior on offense hauled in 58 passes for 1,009 yards and 11 scores. On defense, the senior notched 61 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Follow SBLive Nevada throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi