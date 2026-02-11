Travis Kelce Used One Sad Word to Describe His Feelings on Chiefs Leaving Arrowhead

The Chiefs will be moving out of Arrowhead Stadium, their home since 1972, in the 2031 season as the team will be jumping across the border from Kansas City, Mo., to Kansas City, Kans., for a new stadium.

The news has drawn mixed reactions from fans as the Chiefs established themselves as a dynasty in Arrowhead—it’ll be hard to leave all those memories behind. Some of the players may feel conflicted, too, for the same reason.

Travis Kelce made his first comments about the Chiefs’ move during this week’s New Heights podcast episode. Although Kelce’s future in the NFL is still up in the air as he awaits to make a decision about a potential retirement, we do know that he won’t be still playing come 2031. That means this move doesn’t directly impact his career, but he still finds it “heartbreaking” to watch his Chiefs move stadiums after so much history has been made at Arrowhead.

“If you look at that deal in terms of an owner, that’s one of the greatest opportunities you could ever get as an owner,” Kelce said, explaining how he understands why it was a good business decision. “I think it’s going to be unbelievable once it’s finally set it stone, but it is going to be kind of heartbreaking knowing that the Chiefs are going to move away from Arrowhead and that side of the Missouri side in Kansas City. It’s just a part of the old professional sports. It is a business at the end of the day.”

It’s clear that the stadium move was majorly a business move. Team owner Clark Hunt expressed the organization’s plans for their new stadium, things that would’ve been too expensive or difficult to do at Arrowhead or in Missouri.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the state of Kansas,” Hunt said back on Dec. 22.

While there’s been plenty of history made at Arrowhead, the Chiefs will look to make new memories in their new stadium in the coming years.

