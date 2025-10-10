High School

Las Vegas High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Las Vegas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nevada high school football continues on Friday, October 10

There are 23 games scheduled across the Las Vegas metro area on Friday, October 10, including seven games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Las Vegas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features Mojave at No. 1 Bishop Gorman.

Sierra Vista at Pinecrest Academy Cadence - 6:00 PM

Spring Valley at Del Sol - 6:00 PM

Clark at Western - 6:00 PM

Sports Leadership & Management at Cimarron-Memorial - 6:00 PM

Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon at Chaparral - 6:00 PM

Durango at Bonanza - 6:00 PM

Shadow Ridge at Somerset - Losee - 6:00 PM

Palo Verde at Centennial - 6:00 PM

Legacy at Canyon Springs - 6:00 PM

Green Valley at Arbor View - 6:00 PM

Lincoln County at Needles - 7:00 PM

Lake Mead Academy at GV Christian - 7:00 PM

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley - 7:00 PM

Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley - 7:00 PM

Boulder City at Meadows - 7:00 PM

Silverado at Mater Academy East - 7:00 PM

Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado - 7:00 PM

Rancho at Cheyenne - 7:00 PM

Las Vegas at Desert Pines - 7:00 PM

Desert Oasis at Liberty - 7:00 PM

Foothill at Coronado - 7:00 PM

Faith Lutheran at Basic - 7:00 PM

Mojave at Bishop Gorman - 7:00 PM

