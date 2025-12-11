How to Watch Tonight's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 11, 2025
Watch the UIL semifinal action to see who will make the championship games
The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue with four games on Thursday night in the UIL semifinals. The winners will advance to the championship games at AT&T Stadium.
Tonight's semifinal action features Class 2A Division 1, a Class 2A Division 2 game and a Class 3A Division 2 game.
All four games will be streamed on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
How to Watch Tonight's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 11, 2025
Muenster (12-2) vs Gruver (12-2) - 6 p.m.
Watch Muenster vs. Gruver live on the NFHS Network.
Hamilton (12-2) vs. West Texas (14-0) - 6 p.m.
Watch Hamilton vs. West Texas live on the NFHS Network.
East Bernard (10-4) vs. Newton (13-1) - 7 p.m.
Watch East Bernard vs. Newton live on NFHS Network.
Refugio (13-0) vs. Joaquin (10-4) - 7:30 p.m.
Watch Refugio vs. Joaquin live on NFHS Network.
More from High School On SI
Published