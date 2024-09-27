Nevada high school football computer rankings (9/27/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Nevada high school football season is here and High School on SI is commencing its first computer rankings of the season.
The Faith Lutheran Crusaders, ranked number one, hold off Bishop Gorman in this week's 5A computer rankings as the 5-0 leaders hope to continue their unbeaten streak this Friday against Sierra Vista. Bishop Gorman takes the road against Liberty in hopes to take over the top spot.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Nevada football computer rankings, as of Sept. 25, 2024. Results from Week 6 will be included in the update:
NEVADA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports