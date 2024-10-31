High School

Nevada high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Nevada Class 5A high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Ben Dagg

Bishop Gorman fans cheer a score versus McQueen during the first half of their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Playoff time has arrived in Nevada high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Class 5A starts playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 1.

Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NIAA Class 5A, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Class 5A Division II South

First-round featured matchups

(1) Faith Lutheran --> BYE

(4) Green Valley vs. (5) Palo Verde

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Sierra Vista vs. (6) Shadow Ridge

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Legacy vs. (7) Silverado

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A Division II North

First-round featured matchups

(1) Bishop Manogue --> BYE

(4) Douglas vs. (5) Reno

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Spanish Springs vs. (6) McQueen

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Reed --> BYE

Class 5A Division III South

First-round featured matchups

(1) Centennial --> BYE

(4) Durango vs. (5) Clark

7 p.m. Saturday

(3) Desert Oasis vs. (6) Sunrise Mountain

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Las Vegas --> BYE

Class 5A Division III North

First-round featured matchups

(1) Galena --> BYE

(4) North Valleys vs. (5) Wooster

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Carson vs. (6) Hug

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Damonte Ranch --> BYE

