Nevada high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Nevada high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Class 5A starts playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 1.
Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NIAA Class 5A, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Class 5A Division II South
First-round featured matchups
(1) Faith Lutheran --> BYE
(4) Green Valley vs. (5) Palo Verde
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Sierra Vista vs. (6) Shadow Ridge
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Legacy vs. (7) Silverado
7 p.m. Friday
2024 NIAA Division 5 DII South bracket
Class 5A Division II North
First-round featured matchups
(1) Bishop Manogue --> BYE
(4) Douglas vs. (5) Reno
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Spanish Springs vs. (6) McQueen
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Reed --> BYE
2024 NIAA Division 5 DII North bracket
Class 5A Division III South
First-round featured matchups
(1) Centennial --> BYE
(4) Durango vs. (5) Clark
7 p.m. Saturday
(3) Desert Oasis vs. (6) Sunrise Mountain
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Las Vegas --> BYE
Class 5A Division III North
First-round featured matchups
(1) Galena --> BYE
(4) North Valleys vs. (5) Wooster
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Carson vs. (6) Hug
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Damonte Ranch --> BYE
