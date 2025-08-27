Nevada high school football Top 10 rankings (8/26/25)
One week of high school football has come and gone in Nevada. Some things don't ever change, like Bishop Gorman being No. 1, while thing below the Gaels are constantly changing.
Of course, when thinking of high school football in Nevada, the first program that comes to mind is big, bad Bishop Gorman. The Gaels are ranked No. 1 or 2 in just about every preseason poll out there with Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif., which beat Bishop Gorman 31-15 in September of last season.
Here are the latest Nevada Top 10 rankings as of August 26, 2025.
1. BISHOP GORMAN (1-0)
Gorman opened its season with a 52-0 win over Centennial. Next up: at Kahuku (HI)
TEAM INFO: The Gaels enter 2025 as the consensus No. 1 team in Nevada and a national powerhouse, ranked No. 3 in High School On SI's national rankings. 5-star safety Jett Washington, quarterback Maika Eugenio, running back Terrance Grant and wideout Isaiah Nickels headline a roster that has its sights on another state title and a run at a national championship.
2. ARBOR VIEW (0-1)
Arbor View stays at No. 2 despite a loss in its opener, which came to Mililani (HI). Next up: vs. Millard South (NE)
TEAM INFO: The Aggies return a veteran core and a balanced offense, making them a strong contender to unseat Gorman in 5A Division I. Utah-bound quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher will steer the offense, with weapons including tight end Zac Fares, running back Kamareion Bell and receivers Damani Warren and Jayden Williams.
3. LIBERTY (0-1)
It's odd to see the top three teams in the state combine for a 1-2 record, but when you play teams from out of state, there is something to be said about that — even in defeat. Liberty lost its opener to Skyridge of Utah, 45-27. Next up: vs. Kailua (HI)
TEAM INFO: The Patriots remain a fixture in the state’s top tier and are built around a punishing ground game. Running back Ezra Sanelivi powers the offense, while the defense leans on defensive backs Rysen-James Dacosin-Arcala and Jahmin Waldrop.
4. BISHOP MANOGUE (1-1)
After a nice win over McQueen (36-29) the Miners fall in a high-scoring affair to St. Mary's of Stockton (CA), 51-38. Next up: vs. Rocklin (CA)
TEAM INFO: The Miners are led by senior quarterback Brandon Mann, who threw for 2,435 yards and 31 touchdowns last season while adding 866 yards and six scores on the ground. Mann, a Nevada commit, makes Manogue a legitimate state title threat.
5. SPANISH SPRINGS (1-0)
An impressive 41-21 win over Simi Valley on the road is a good sign. Simi Valley was the CIF Southern Section's Division 3 runner-up in 2024. Next up: vs. Clayton Valley Charter (CA)
TEAM INFO: The Cougars started the season with a quality out-of-state win over Simi Valley in Southern California, 41-21. Spanis Springs has built a consistent presence in Northern Nevada. A strong senior class and disciplined approach on both sides of the ball keep Spanish Springs in the state’s upper echelon.
6. SHADOW RIDGE (0-1)
Shadow Ridge fell to Snow Canyon (UT) but could see its first win this week against a slow-starting Simi Valley (CA). Next up: vs. Simi Valley
TEAM INFO: The Mustangs ride into 2025 after a semifinal run and return enough experience to stay in contention. A physical defense and hard-nosed rushing attack have become program trademarks.
7. FAITH LUTHERAN (0-2)
Two straight weeks of losses by one score to Desert Hills (UT), 24-21, and Bakersfield Christian (CA), 28-20. Next up: Damonte Ranch
TEAM INFO: The Crusaders, the largest private school in the state, continue to be one of the most consistent programs in Nevada. A tradition-rich athletic department and strong 5A presence put Faith Lutheran in prime position to push the powers of Southern Nevada.
8. CORONADO (1-0)
The Cougars thumped Somerset Academy Losee 36-6. Next up: vs. Mililani (HI)
TEAM INFO: The Cougars made major strides in 2024 and look to keep momentum rolling with a physical brand of football. Coronado’s depth and improved line play make them a sleeper contender in the top half of the rankings.
9. REED (1-0)
Reed has yet to play, but opens its season on the road in Lincoln, Calif. at Twelve Bridges. Next up: at Twelve Bridges (CA)
TEAM INFO: Reed’s program history is loaded with playoff runs, and the Raiders once again boast a star in the backfield. Running back Bronwyn Rios enters the season within striking distance of Nevada’s all-time Top 10 lists in both rushing yards and touchdowns.
10. DESERT PINES (1-0)
Nothing wrong with a 62-7 win to start the season, especially on the road. Next up: vs. Red Mountain (AZ)
TEAM INFO: The Jaguars return RB Marcus Williams, who ran for 842 yard and eight TDs as a sophomore.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
2024 NEVADA HSFB RECAP
5A Division I — Bishop Gorman 69, Arbor View 7
The Gaels capped a 17-0 season with another blowout title win at Allegiant Stadium. Quarterback Maika Eugenio and running back Terrance Grant led a national Top 5 team that extended Gorman’s dynasty.
5A Division II — Bishop Manogue 35, Faith Lutheran 14
Behind Nevada commit Brandon Mann, the Miners controlled the title game and won their first 5A-II championship.
5A Division III — Centennial 24, Galena 15
The Bulldogs rallied from an 0-4 start to repeat as state champs, stifling Galena in the final for back-to-back Division III crowns.
4A — Mojave 30, Canyon Springs 6
The Rattlers dominated with a bruising ground game and stingy defense, capturing the program’s first state championship.
3A — SLAM! Academy 34, Truckee (CA) 30
The Bulls earned their first state title in dramatic fashion, holding off a late Truckee rally to seal the 3A crown.
2A — Pershing County 26, Incline 6
The Mustangs leaned on a physical defense and steady rushing attack to roll past Incline for another small-school championship.
1A — Pahranagat Valley 28, Tonopah 6
The Panthers extended one of Nevada’s greatest dynasties, adding another 8-man football title to their storied history.
NEW PLAYOFF FORMAT/ STRUCTURE
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) introduced a new points-based rating system for Southern Nevada’s classifications. Under this system, called the HRM System, Harbin Points, NIAA rubric points, and MaxPreps rankings are combined to assign teams to the Open Division as well as the 5A and 4A playoffs.
The first Open Division state championship will be played this fall.
Northern Nevada schools continue to rely on traditional regional standings for postseason qualification. (per Las Vegas Review-Journal)
