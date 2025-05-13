Nevada (NIAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/13/2025)
Playoff time has arrived for Nevada high school baseball.
The postseason has begun in the Silver State Classes 5A to 1A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Nevada, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Nevada high school baseball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Nevada for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 NIAA baseball playoffs.
Nevada high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the NIAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NIAA's Class 1A-5A.
CLASS 5A
Bishop Manogue vs. Faith Lutheran
Basic vs. Reno
CLASS 4A
Silverado vs. Durango
Sierra Vista vs. Southeast Career Tech
Rancho vs. Bonanza
CLASS 3A
Meadows vs. Truckee
Churchill County vs. Boulder City
CLASS 2A
Needles vs. Yerington
Lake Meade Academy vs. North Tahoe
CLASS 1A
Indian Springs vs. Smith Valley
Liberty Baptist Academy vs. Wells
