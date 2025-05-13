High School

Nevada (NIAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/13/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Nevada high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Nevada high school baseball playoffs begin this week
Nevada high school baseball playoffs begin this week / SBLive Sports

Playoff time has arrived for Nevada high school baseball.

The postseason has begun in the Silver State Classes 5A to 1A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Nevada, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Nevada high school baseball playoff brackets<<

Nevada high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the NIAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NIAA's Class 1A-5A.

CLASS 5A

Bishop Manogue vs. Faith Lutheran

Basic vs. Reno

CLASS 4A

Silverado vs. Durango

Sierra Vista vs. Southeast Career Tech

Rancho vs. Bonanza

CLASS 3A

Meadows vs. Truckee

Churchill County vs. Boulder City

CLASS 2A

Needles vs. Yerington

Lake Meade Academy vs. North Tahoe

CLASS 1A

Indian Springs vs. Smith Valley

Liberty Baptist Academy vs. Wells

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

