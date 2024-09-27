Nevada (NIAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)
The 2024 Nevada high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state on Friday night (September 27), including Coronado hosting Arbor View.
Nationally ranked Bishop Gorman hits the road this week for a battle against Liberty. This will be another important test for the Gaels as they came out on top against Orange Lutheran last week 55-28. Liberty looks to right the ship coming off a tough loss against Coronado.
You can follow all of the NIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Nevada High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Nevada high school football action on Friday night.
