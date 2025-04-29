Nevada's top high school softball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school softball freshmen are standouts (statistically) for their respective teams in Nevada. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the circle at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing Nevada high school softball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Tuesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL FRESHMEN IN NV
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 29, 2025)
1. Naima Ralston, Sports Leadership & Management
Ralston leads the state in homeruns with nine. The standout freshman has tallied 43 hits, 46 RBI, 12 doubles and is batting an impressive .768 this spring through 20 games.
2. Hannah Heaston, GV Christian
Heaston is a two-way player — hitting and pitching. From the plate, he's batting .650 with 34 RBIs and six homers of 26 hits. From the circle, she's tallied 126 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings.
3. Halle Law, Palo Verde
Law is among one of the best freshmen in Nevada when it comes to hitting homers. Her four is third in the state. She's also batting .585 with 24 hits and 23 RBIs.
4. Makinley Hislop, Lowry
Hislop is one of the best pitchers in Nevada, statistically, regardless of class. She's 13-1 in 19 appearances with a 1.69 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings. She's good with the bat, too — .446 average with 38 RBIs off 45 hits.
5. Chylie Querta, Pyramid Lake
Querta deserves recognition for her nine starts and low ERA (0.53). The standout freshman is 4-1 from the circle with 74 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.
6. Shayana McNamer, Oasis Academy
McNamer leads all freshmen in Nevada in RBIs with 53. She's tallied 42 hits, 31 runs, eight doubles, nine triples and three homers in 19 game while batting .700.
7. EmmaLynn Hussey, Doral Academy Red Rock
Hussey is top five in RBIs with 27 among freshmen while batting .310. She's also 5-1 from the pitching circle with a 2.83 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.
8. Victoria Beebe, Legacy
Beebe is one to watch behind the dish. The standout catcher is batting .492 with 31 hits, 28 RBIs and eight doubles. She leads the state in runners caught with 10. Don't run on Beebe ...
9. Tessa Rosenstein, The Meadows School
Rosenstein clearly has wheels. According to MaxPreps, she leads all freshmen in the state with 19 stolen bases (in 22 games). She's also batting .590 with 23 hits, 18 RBI and 39 runs.
10. Taylor Cunningham, Galena
Cunningham is batting .319 with 22 hits, 24 RBIs, three homers and 18 runs scored in 28 games played.
