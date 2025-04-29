Nevada's top performing high school baseball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Nevada is an underrated state when it comes to producing top-end baseball talent from the bump. Names like Tyler Anderson, Barry Zito and Cy Sneed prepped came from the great state.
A dominant pitcher always gives their team a chance to win. Here are the state's top performers from the mound so far this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Tuesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP PERFORMING PITCHERS IN NV
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 29, 2025)
1. Aidien Rodriguez, West Wendover, Jr.
Rodriguez leads the state in strikeouts with 98, which he tallied in 43 1/3 innings. The standout junior has a 0.48 ERA through 14 appearances and has a 4-1 record with two saves.
2. Landen Wolf, Silver Sage, So.
Wolf has fanned 102 batters in 49 1/3 innings and walked just 17 batters in 219 faced. He's 4-3 this spring with a 1.70 ERA in nine appearances.
3. Chase Reeves, Mineral County, Jr.
Reeves has tallied 89 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. He's got a 1.48 ERA with a 5-2 record from the bump. Reeves has allowed just nine earned runs in his 10 appearances.
4. Raider Campos, Cheyenne, So.
Campos leads the state in wins at 7-0 from the mound this spring in 13 appearances with a 2.79 ERA. He's tallied 68 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.
5. Hunter Zierleyn, Lake Mead Christian Academy, Sr.
Zierleyn carries a 2.18 ERA with a 7-1 record along with three complete games. He's tallied 47 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings and walked just six walks.
6. Hogan Hawkins, Silverado, Jr.
Hawkins has an impressive 0.70 ERA through 40 innings of work with 45 strikeouts. He's allowed just four earned runs and walked five batters.
7. Anthony Juarez, Churchill County, Sr.
Juarez has a 1.37 ERA through 51 innings this spring and has earned four wins in nine appearances.
8. Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas, Sr.
Ponticello has a 1.37 ERA in 10 appearances and 46 innings of work. He's tallied 78 strikeouts with just nine earned runs while batting 191 batters.
9. Briggs Barlow, Southeast Career Tech, Jr.
Barlow has a 1.49 ERA and is 5-0 this season in 12 appearances. He's also tallied 50 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.
10. Noah McConnell, Liberty Baptist Academy, Jr.
McConnell is 6-0 this spring in nine appearances with 69 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings, allowing just six hits and 11 earned runs. McConnell's ERA is 2.89.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Tuesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (PT).
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: