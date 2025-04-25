Nevada's top performing high school softball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Softball is all about the pitcher. We all know it.
Especially in high school softball, if a player can dominate from the circle, the chances of her team winning are high. Nevada is an underrated hotbed when it comes to prep softball talent — here are the state's top performers so far this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL PITCHERS IN NV
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 25, 2025)
1. LaSade Conti, Dayton, Jr.
Conti leads the state in strikeouts with 139, and has done it in 82 1/3 innings. Despite fanning a bevy of batters, Conti is 3-13 from the circle with a 5.95 ERA. Dayton is 10-17 this season.
2. Sammi Boggs, Bishop Manogue, Jr.
Boggs has tallied 138 strikeouts in 81 inning this season. She's 9-5 from the circle with a 2.42 ERA in 19 appearances for the 17-8-1 Miners.
3. Makinley Hislop, Lowry, Fr.
The standout freshman has been stellar in her first varsity season, striking out 134 batters in 96 2/3 innings. She's 12-1 in 18 appearances with an impressive 1.74 ERA. Lowry is 23-6 this spring.
4. Brooklyn Braun, Rancho, Sr.
Braun has fanned 128 batters in 64 innings through 13 appearances. She's 6-6 this season with a 3.17 ERA after facing 337.
5. Audrina Bullchild, Needles, Jr.
Bullchild is 14-2 this season with a 3.74 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings. The 127 strikeouts is Top 5 in Nevada. Needles is 21-6.
6. Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley, Jr.
Leavitt might be the best athlete in Nevada. She's also up for Nevada's top hitter. From the circle, she's tallied the state's most wins with 15 (and four losses) in 21 appearances. She's tallied 79 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings. The Bulldogs are 20-7.
7. Camryn Reyes, Mater Academy (ELV), Sr.
Reyes is among the top Nevada pitchers in wins with 13 (and six losses). She's fanned 125 batters in 87 1/3 innings with a 2.81 ERA. Reyes has two no-hitters. The Knights are 13-7.
8. Kayla Glenn, Pahrump Valley, Sr.
Glenn has posted three no-hitters this spring, according to MaxPreps. She's 10-1 in 16 appearances from the circle with a 2.87 ERA.
9. Kehaulani Tambaoan, Reed, Sr.
Tambaoan has the best ERA (1.42) in the state with more than 10 appearances from the circle as what appears to be a relief pitcher. In 24 2/3 innings, she's fanned 19 batters and allowed just 16 hits for the 20-4-1 Raiders.
10. Chylie Querta, Pyramid Lake, Fr.
Querta deserves recognition for her nine starts and low ERA (0.22). The standout freshman is 4-1 from the circle with 63 strikeouts in 32 innings. Pyramid Lake is 14-4 this season.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. (PT).
