Iowa High School Softball Prospect Makes College Decision
Molly Carlson will have a short drive to make next fall when she begins college.
The Iowa City High senior-to-be has committed to the University of Northern Iowa to continue her academic and softball career.
Carlson, one of the top catchers in the state of Iowa, made the announcement on social media. The Panthers are led by Ryan Jacobs and feature several former Iowa high school softball standouts on the current roster.
“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Northern Iowa to continue my academic and softball career,” Carlson posted. “First, I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates that believed and invested in me and huge thank you to Coach Jacobs and the whole coaching staff for making UNI feel like home.
A four-year starter heading into her senior season, Carlson earned third-team all-state honors by High School On SI Iowa. She hit .449 this past summer, recording 46 RBI with 15 doubles among her 57 total hits.
Carlson also showed plenty of power in her bat, belting 10 home runs while recording an .803 slugging percentage and a 1.303 OPS. During her career, she has hit 29 home runs and driven in 136 runs while also being a key member of the Iowa City High volleyball team and wrestling program, where she has qualified for state three years in a row.
Northern Iowa went 32-18 a season ago, including a 19-8 mark while competing in the Missouri Valley Conference.