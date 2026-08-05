Championship teams don't always need elite quarterback play, but having one certainly helps. Southern Nevada enters the 2026 football season with one of its deepest groups of returning quarterbacks in recent memory, featuring established stars, major college prospects and several players capable of leading their teams to state championship contention.

1. ACE AMINA (JR) or CHANCE THOMAS (SR), BISHOP GORMAN

This won't be determined until Bishop Gorman settles its quarterback competition. Either player could claim the area's top spot in the Vegas area. Yes, both options are that good.

Choosing between them will be one of the toughest preseason decisions facing the Gaels' coaching staff. That job belongs to Gaels offensive coordinator Craig Canfield and head coach Brent Browner. Thomas, a transfer from Western (Cal.), brings mobility to improvise when a play breaks down. Amina has the arm to put the ball anywhere on the field.

Thomas is already committed to Kansas. Amina has offers to several Power 4 schools, including Oregon and Nebraska. The battle for the starting job is going right down to the wire.

2. THADEUS THATCHER (SR), ARBOR VIEW (OREGON STATE)

Thatcher remains one of Nevada's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. He gets it done by land and air. Although we'd rather not see him lead the Aggies in rushing for a second straight season, there's no doubt the senior will do whatever it takes to win.

Thatcher, who committed to Oregon State this offseason, threw for 2,625 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025 with only five interceptions. With only seven games on the docket (as of now) due to all the NIAA/CCSD drama, we're doubtful last year's numbers can be eclipsed. Thatcher definitely has a claim to being the area's top signal caller and should enjoy a fine final high school season before playing on Saturdays next fall.

3. RYDER DOBBS (JR), FOOTHILL

Still an underclassman, Dobbs possesses tremendous upside. He had an impressive debut campaign that saw him throw for 1,846 yards and 24 touchdowns. His favorite target Braxton Bonnet did graduate, so a new No. 1 outside threat needs to be established.

At nearly 6-foot-4, Dobbs figures to continue attracting Division I recruiting interest. That should translate into another winning season for the Mustangs as they look to build on last season's 7-4 record.

4. JAMES MONAGHAN IV (SR), MATER EAST ACADEMY

If you're looking for the prototype passer, Monaghan is your guy. Standing 6-foot-5, he's got next-level measurables and showed enough production last season to garner an offer from Sacramento State.

After ranking among the state's top passing leaders, Monaghan used the offseason to get better by hitting the camp circuit and should push for a 40-touchdown campaign in 2026 after throwing for 37 in 2025.

5. CADE HOSHINO (SR), SLOAN CANYON

Sloan Canyon QB Cade Hoshino threw for 44 TD in 2025 | Jules Karney

Under the tutelage of Pirates assistant coach and QB whisperer Vinny Passas, it shouldn't have been a surprise the way Hoshino had a breakout season in 2025 by throwing for 3,146 yards and 44 touchdowns. Naturally, the wins followed as Sloan Canyon went 12-1 and wound up playing for a state title in Allegiant Stadium.

Although we can't project another season of video game numbers for Hoshino again due to Sloan Canyon's daunting schedule, there is no doubt he will headline an offense that packs a wallop by land and air.