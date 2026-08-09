Top-Ranked Running Back In Nevada Vows To Return This Season Following Surgery For Fluke Practice Injury

The long-awaited Sloan Canyon debut of running back Braylon Rayford will have to wait a little bit longer.

Rayford, the No. 1-ranked running back in Southern Nevada, suffered a fractured shoulder during a limited-contact drill at practice on August 1 and underwent surgery Wednesday. The timeline for his return will depend on how well the rehab process goes.

"I will make a return this season," Rayford said. "I have a chance to make it back toward the end of the season. With physical therapy, I'm aiming to be back by our rivalry game vs Mater East (Sept. 17). That's my goal, but if the injury isn't fully healed, I don't want to step on the field and risk reinjury."

After spending his freshman season at Bishop Gorman where he scored touchdowns on three of his 14 carries, Rayford transferred to Sloan Canyon this offseason. He was expected to split time with returning senior Jermaine Wilson Jr., giving the Pirates a downright scary backfield.

But everything changed earlier this month as Sloan Canyon was running a routine drill while only in helmets and shoulder pads.

"It was just a natural accident," Rayford said. "Me and our safety ended up coming into contact with each other and I dropped my right shoulder into him. I immediately felt a burn. My coaches thought it was just a regular stinger, but about five minutes later I had to get an X-ray."

The injury puts a pause on what figures to be a breakout campaign for Rayford, who at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds has already attracted 12 college offers with the latest coming in June from Oregon.

"I felt like I let myself down before the season even started," Rayford said. "I put in a lot of work this offseason. I was extremely disappointed after it happened because I wanted to show everyone what I have."

As he did last season, Wilson will have to handle most of the load until Rayford returns. The Pirates also have established talents back in other key spots like quarterback Cade Hoshino and receiver Brandon Quaglio. It's a luxury that Sloan Canyon head coach Nathaniel Oishi knows most other teams don't have.

"It's definitely a blessing when you have two great guys like Jermaine and Braylon, and both are college prospects," Oishi said. "Jermaine has been great for the team, we're definitely excited to see him this season. It would have been awesome to have both of them, but injuries like this happen in football. It happens in college. It happens in the NFL."

For now, Rayford will turn his attention to the rehab process. That will mean four days a week spent on therapy and lower body workouts. And there won't be a rush to get back until he's able to put a charge into would-be tacklers without risk of further damage.

"Honestly, I've dealt with injuries before and I've never worried about what I can or can't do because I'm worried about injuring myself again," Rayford said. "Once I get back to full strength, I will be dropping my shoulder into people again. No matter what."