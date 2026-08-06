Minnesota Commit Jayden Thomas Of Centennial High Leads Top 5 WR Rankings For Las Vegas Area

Running the ball is nice, but these days it helps to have home-run hitters on the outside who can get their team points in a hurry. This won't be an issue for several Southern Nevada high school football teams as the wide receiver position is loaded across the entire valley.

Although the position is dependent on a competent quarterback to get the ball from Point A to Point B, that's no issue either around these parts. It's going to be quite the autumn for skill players this season and as evidenced below, the receiving position is no different.

1. Jayden Thomas, Centennial, Sr. (Minnesota)

You know you're good when a Big Ten Conference school like Minnesota, that seemingly wins a bowl game every year, scoops you up off the recruiting market. Thomas has got it like that.

Thomas, a three-star recruit who held double-digit college offers, scored on over one-third of his receptions (an insane rate) and racked up 610 yards. It helps to be a state-champion sprinter, like Thomas is.

If Centennial has good quarterback play again, and word is they will, we can expect more big numbers from Thomas.

2. Damani Warren, Arbor View, Sr. (Texas A&M)

Warren had his breakout season as a sophomore in 2024 when he posted a line of 35 receptions for 584 yards and 5 touchdowns. Due to injuries, last season didn't go as planned but that didn't stop a College Football Playoff program like Texas A&M from bidding for his services.

With his college destination settled, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound specimen that is Thomas can focus on helping the Aggies build on 2025's nine-win campaign.

3. Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman, Jr.

Putting up big numbers as a sophomore in one of the nation's top program is no easy feat. But Menor did exactly that last season by using his considerable speed to tally 577 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We have confidence that either way Bishop Gorman decides to go at quarterback will allow Menor to build on his sophomore campaign. He figures to be featured even more this season by Gaels offensive coordinator Craig Canfield and the already impressive list of college offers should grow rapidly.

4. Brandon Quaglio, Sloan Canyon, Sr.

All Quaglio did last season is lead Nevada with 1,301 yards and 23 touchdowns. Get this kid a college offer already!

The Pirates are simply loaded with skill players but their level of competition will much harder this season. Will these kind of slot machine numbers continue? The good news for Quaglio is that his quarterback Cade Hoshino is also back for 2026, so let's see what they do for an encore.

5. Justin McCullah, Mater East, Jr.

Billed as one of the top athletes in Nevada, it's very easy to understand why the Knights try to get McCullah early and often.

McCullah had 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He had five games with at least 100 yards, including a 234-yard performance vs. Silverado. College recruiters have taken notice as McCullah has multiple offers, including one from Southeastern Conference power Georgia.



