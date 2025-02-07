Nashua South football star offered by the University of New Hampshire
Josh Tripp’s parents each attended the University of New Hampshire, and there’s a possibility he may end up there as well.
The likelihood of that happening increased Sunday, when UNH defensive coordinator Scott James extended a football scholarship offer to Tripp, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back who will be a senior at Nashua South in the fall.
“They came down to visit me (at school) two weeks ago and we had a good conversation for about 45 minutes,” Tripp said. “Then on Sunday (James) called me, told me what he liked about me and gave me an offer.
“It surprised me. It’s all new to me so I don’t know when that stuff happens. When he told me I had an offer his phone cut out, so we continued the conversation for five more minutes. I didn’t even know it happened.
“I have interest from other schools like Brown, Columbia, URI, Army and then UMass-Amherst, but I really like UNH. I’ve been to the campus, went in the locker room. I liked the atmosphere. It looked awesome. Both of my parents loved it there, so I really like it.”
Tripp, a guard on the Nashua South boys basketball team, went to a UNH camp last summer and then sent his highlight film from his junior season to the UNH coaching staff. He was invited to attend UNH’s game against Monmouth last season and toured the UNH campus that day.
Tripp was a Division I West All-Conference defensive back as a junior, when he led the Panthers in tackles, interceptions and defensive touchdowns. He said UNH sees him as a defensive back or an outside linebacker, depending on his weight.
“He’s really good on both sides of the ball,” Nashua South coach Josh Porter said. “Every team that’s shown interest in him has said he profiles as a defensive back. You put on the tape and he’s outrunning everybody. His range and ball skills make him a nightmare back there (for opponents).”
The UNH offer is the first scholarship offer Tripp has received. Tripp said he plans to take an official visit to UNH in March, when he may be able to attend a spring practice.
“I love hitting,” Tripp said. “I prefer defense, but I’ll play wherever if someone offers me.”