High School on Si's New Hampshire High School Football Preseason Top 10 Rankings
1. Pinkerton Astros
Last year: 10-2
Depth was a strength for the Astros last season, when they beat rival Londonderry 42-7 in the Division I championship game. Quarterback Aiden McDonald is back to run the offense, and there's talent and experience on both sides of the ball. Pinkerton may not dominate like it did last year, but another title isn't out of the question.
2. Bedford Bulldogs
Last year: 10-1
Bedford's Bennett Matthews, Brody Helton, Connor Flaherty and Brennan Krause are among the elite players in the state. The Bulldogs should be playing into late November.
3. Nashua South Panthers
Last year: 8-3
This should be South's best team in a long, long time. Receiver Josh Tripp holds an offer from the University of New Hampshire and Cody Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Lineman Kevin Hamel and linebacker Sam Levine will anchor the defense.
4. Salem Blue Devils
Last year: 7-3
As usual, the Blue Devils have what seems like an endless supply of excellent running backs. A.J. Shikrallah and Colin Salkovitz figure to get most of the carries this season. OL/DL Jimmy Nelson was an all-conference player last year. Salem also returns Ryan Todt, who missed last season with an ACL injury. If healthy, Todt could be one of the state's best linemen.
5. Londonderry Lancers
Last year: 8-4
Some schools have good teams, others have good programs. Londonderry falls into the latter category. There are those who think the Lancers are going to take a step back this season, but that's wishful thinking ...
6. Exeter Hawks
Last year: 10-1
Here's all you need to know about the Blue Hawks: They went undefeated during the regular season last year, and their offensive line may be better this season. You can also count on Exeter being the most fundamentally sound team in the state on defense.
7. Souhegan Sabers
Last year: 10-2
The Sabers won last year's Division II title and won't have a problem scoring points this season. Returning quarterback Michael Fiengo was the Division II Player of the Year in 2024. His weapons include receiver Brody Smith and running back Ryland Raudelunas.
8. Bishop Guertin Cardinals
Last year: 5-5
The Cardinals were ravaged by injuries last season, but return just about everyone from a team that still reached the Division I quarterfinals. It helps to have Nate Bowen back at quarterback. The Central is usually the best conference in Division I. This year it might be the West.
9. Manchester Memorial Crusaders
Last year: 8-4
The Crusaders had one of the top defenses in the state last season, and 10 starters return on that side of the ball. Running back/slot receiver Jacob Schuff gives Memorial a big-play threat on offense and in the kicking game. If this team can get good quarterback play a deep playoff run seems likely.
10. Trinity Pioneers
Last year: 9-2
Division II opponents are fortunate running back/wide receiver Anthony DiGiantommaso left Trinity for Tabor Academy because most of the other key pieces are back from a team that reached the Division II semifinals last season. Quarterback Oliver Service should be a candidate for Division II Player of the Year.
-- Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia