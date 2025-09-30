Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 30, 2025
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 4 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brody Pinciaro of Campbell.
Voting concludes Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m.
Mike Brearley (Windham)
Brearley rushed for 230 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts in a 17-0 victory against Keene.
Cooper Coleman (Kennett)
Coleman ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns s on 17 carries to help Kennett beat Merrimack Valley 22-15. He also returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown.
Michael Fiengo (Souhegan)
Fiengo, a senior quarterback, completed 11 of 13 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, and also had two rushing touchdowns during a 33-0 victory over Manchester West.
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
Jackson, a senior quarterback, completed 16 of 23 passes for 457 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-34 win against rival Nashua North. He also rushed for a team-high 72 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Drake Jamies (Manchester Central)
Jamies, a sophomore quarterback, completed 13-of-17 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in Friday night’s 49-35 victory over Portsmouth/Oyster River. He also rushed for 57 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
Keagan Lamos (Hillsboro-Deering)
Lamos recorded a team-high 14 tackles (one tackle for loss), blocked a kick and forced fumble in a 26-14 victory over Mascoma Valley.
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
Raudelunas, a senior running back/linebacker, recorded six tackles and had big night on offense in a 33-0 triumph over previously unbeaten Manchester West. He rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and also caught two passes for 89 yards and a TD.
Colin Savard (Concord)
Savard ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 41-7 triumph over Alvirne.
Josh Tripp (Nashua South)
Tripp caught 10 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-34 victory against Nashua North.
