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New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NHIAA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the New Hampshire high school basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Portsmouth sophomore Damien Sanu drives through the defense and goes to the basket during Wednesday's Division I boys basketball semifinal at the Rochester Rec Center. Pinkerton survived with a 60-58 win and will play for the state championship on Sunday at the University of New Hampshire.
Portsmouth sophomore Damien Sanu drives through the defense and goes to the basket during Wednesday's Division I boys basketball semifinal at the Rochester Rec Center. Pinkerton survived with a 60-58 win and will play for the state championship on Sunday at the University of New Hampshire. | Brandon Brown/Seacoastonline / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 New Hampshire boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division I

Champions: Pinkerton Astros

Runner-Up: Trinity Pioneers

Division II

Champions: Pelham Pythons

Runner-Up: Hollis-Brookline Cavaliers

Division III

Champions: Gilford Golden Eagles

Runner-Up: Mascoma Royals

Division IV

Champions: Groveton Eagles

Runner-Up: Littleton Crusaders

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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