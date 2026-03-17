New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 New Hampshire boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Division I
Champions: Pinkerton Astros
Runner-Up: Trinity Pioneers
Division II
Champions: Pelham Pythons
Runner-Up: Hollis-Brookline Cavaliers
Division III
Champions: Gilford Golden Eagles
Runner-Up: Mascoma Royals
Division IV
Champions: Groveton Eagles
Runner-Up: Littleton Crusaders
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.