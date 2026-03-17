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New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NHIAA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the New Hampshire high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
SBLive

The 2026 New Hampshire girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division I

Champions: Londonderry Lancers

Runner-Up: Concord Christian

Division II

Champions: Derryfield Cougars

Runner-Up: Pembroke Spartans

Division III

Champions: Fall Mountain Wildcats

Runner-Up: Gilford Golden Eagles

Division IV

Champions: Groveton Eagles

Runner-Up: Newmarket Mules

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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