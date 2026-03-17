New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 New Hampshire girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Londonderry Lancers

Runner-Up: Concord Christian

Champions: Derryfield Cougars

Runner-Up: Pembroke Spartans

Champions: Fall Mountain Wildcats

Runner-Up: Gilford Golden Eagles

Champions: Groveton Eagles

Runner-Up: Newmarket Mules

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