New Hampshire high school baseball: Top 10 rankings
New Hampshire's Top 10 baseball teams entering Week 3 of the NHIAA season:
1. Pinkerton (4-0)
We know how good the Pinkerton pitching is, but how about the team’s offense? The Astros have scored at least eight runs in each of their four victories and collected 32 runs during victories over Keene and Portsmouth last week.
Last week: No. 1
2. Exeter (6-0)
The Blue Hawks have been playing with fire. Exeter trailed entering the final inning in each of its last two victories.
Last week: No. 2
3. Goffstown (6-0)
The Grizzlies haven’t played the toughest schedule thus far, but there’s something to be said for six wins in six tries.
Last week: No. 5
4. Londonderry (5-1)
The Lancers outscored their three opponents 32-4 last week.
Last week: No. 6
5. Trinity (3-1)
Trinity’s lone loss came against unbeaten Goffstown.
Last week: No. 3
6. Dover (5-1)
The Green Wave has won five in a row since opening the season with a 7-1 loss to Trinity. You can make a case that Dover has been the biggest surprise in Division I so far this season.
Last week: Not ranked
7. Oyster River (5-0)
It’ll be no surprise if the Bobcats win it all in Division II.
Last week: Not ranked
8. Bedford (2-3)
Yes, the Bulldogs are below the .500 mark, but their losses came against No. 1 Pinkerton, No. 2 Exeter and No. 6 Dover.
Last week: No. 7
9. Hollis-Brookline (5-0)
The Cavaliers have only one games this week, but they’ll face unbeaten Souhegan on May 5.
Last week: No. 9
10. Souhegan (3-0)
The Sabers will play a doubleheader against Divsion I competition (Dover and Concord) on May 1.
Last week: No. 10
Lurking: Keene (4-2), Portsmouth (4-2), John Stark (4-0), Hanover (4-0), Bow (4-2), Kingswood (3-1), White Mountains (6-0) and Monadnock (6-0).
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
