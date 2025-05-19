New Hampshire high school baseball: Top 10 rankings (5/19/2025)
Pinkerton Academy, Exeter and Goffstown are the top three teams in this week's New Hampshire baseball rankings, and those three teams are battling for the only bye that will be awarded for the Division I tournament.
Pinkerton beat previously unbeaten Goffstown 8-1 on Friday and will play at Exeter on Monday. The Astros then have to face rival Londonderry on Tuesday. Exeter also will play at Londonderry on Wednesday, so plenty will be decided this week.
The rankings also include four teams from Division II, all of whom have no more than two losses.
This week's Top 10:
1. Pinkerton (13-0)
The Astros knocked off unbeaten Goffstown 8-1 Friday, but will face tough tests at Exeter on Monday and at home against rival Londonderry on Tuesday. Last week: No. 1
2. Exeter (13-1)
The Blue Hawks will play three ranked teams this week: Pinkerton, Goffstown and Dover. Last week: No. 2
3. Goffstown (12-1)
Friday's 8-1 loss to Pinkerton was the first time the Grizzlies failed to score at least six runs in a game this season. Last week: No. 3
4. Londonderry (9-2)
Pitching depth will make Londonderry a scary team in the postseason. The Lancers handed Exeter its first loss last week and still haven't allowed more than three runs in any of their victories this season. Last week: No. 4
5. Trinity (11-3)
The surging Pioneers are on a six-game winning streak and have navigated the toughest part of their Division I schedule. They may not lose another regular season game. Last week: No 10
6. Dover (10-4)
The Green Wave dropped a spot following a 4-2 loss to Londonderry. Dover still has to play Pinerton, Exeter and Goffstown. Last week: No. 5
7. Souhegan (11-1)
The Sabers haven't lost to a Division II opponent. Last week: No. 7
8. Bow (11-2)
The Falcons enter the week unbeaten in their last seven games. Bow beat Souhegan to win last year's Division II championship, and those two programs could meet in this year's Division II championship game as well. Last week: No. 8
9. John Stark (9-2)
The Generals dropped three spots after going 2-2 in their last four games. Last week: No. 6
10. Kingwood (9-2)
The Knights have allowed one run in their last four games (all victories) and enter the rankings for the first time this season. Last week: Not ranked
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App