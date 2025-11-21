New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Year Finalists Announced
The Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has released the three finalists for the 2025 Yukica Player of the Year award, as chosen by a vote of NHIAA head coaches and media members who cover NHIAA football:
Brody Helton: Senior RB/LB (Bedford)
Helton helped the Bulldogs finish the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I. Entering Bedford’s semifinal matchup with Nashua South, he has rushed for 1,347 yards and 16 touchdowns on 138 carries in 10 games and has fumbled only twice. Helton also has 11 receptions for 156 yards and a TD, and has recorded 64 tackles (three sacks, 10 TFL).
Cody Jackson: Senior QB/DB (Nashua South)
Jackson has completed 162-of-239 passes for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns with three interceptions in 11 games. He’s also rushed for 485 yards and nine TDs on 100 carries. Jackson has also accounted for five two-point conversions (four rushing, one passing). He will lead fourth-seeded South against top-seeded Bedford in the Division I semifinals.
Ryland Raudelunas: Senior RB/LB (Souhegan)
Raudelunas leads Souhegan in rushing yards, receiving yards and tackles. He enters the Division II championship game with 1,497 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 140 carries; 21 receptions for 419 yards and eight TDs; and 62 tackles (two sacks) with one forced fumble. The Sabers are the only Division II team that completed the regular season unbeaten.
This year’s winner will be announced Nov. 27.