New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings
Plymouth entered this week's rankings thanks to an emotional 46-14 victory over previously unbeaten Trinity. It was Plymouth's first home game, and Chris Sanborn, Plymouth's head coach, has been with his team only on game day because of a health situation that involves his wife, Sarah.
“It takes your mind off it for a couple hours,” Sanborn said before Saturday's win. “I’m very fortunate that I have a staff that’s been there for so long. It’s easy because of that consistency piece. ”
Trinity (2-1) fell out of the New Hampshire Top 10 following the loss.
Pelham also moved into the Top 10 after a 55-7 triumph over Hanover. Like Plymouth, Pelham competes in Division II. Here are this week's rankings:
1. Pinkerton (3-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Astros passed their toughest test thus far by beating Salem, 33-19. The Blue Devils entered that game ranked third in the state.
2. Bedford (3-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
Running Back Brody Helton scored three second-half touchdowns to help the Bulldogs beat Thornton Academy, one of the top program's in Maine, 26-14.
3. Salem (2-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
The Blue Devils remained in the No. 3 spot after hanging with No. 1 Pinkerton. Salem's Jordan Zannini returned a kickoff for a TD for the second consecutive week.
4. Nashua South (2-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
The Panthers moved up one spot following a 43-8 victory over Goffstown..
5. Bishop Guertin (3-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
Quarterback Nate Bowen completed 17-of-24 passes for 274 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-7 victory over Keene. The Cardinals will face No. 3 Salem on Saturday night.
6. Exeter (3-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
The Blue Hawks avoided an upset when sophomore Conor Bishop made a 22-yard field goal with two seconds to play in a 23-21 victory over Londonderry. Exeter's final drive was aided by four Londonderry penalties.
7. Souhegan (3-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
The Sabers have outscored their three opponents 117-14 this season. Souhegan will face unbeaten Manchester West on the road Friday night.
8. Manchester Memorial (3-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
The Crusaders are one of three teams in Division I East with a 3-0 record, joining Exeter and Winnacunnet. Memorial will play at Timberlane on Friday.
9. Plymouth (3-0)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
The Bobcats scored on every possession during their 46-14 victory over Trinity. Plymouth rushed for 491 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 attempts. Ben Valenti led the way with 190 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
10. Pelham (3-0)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
The Pythons, last season's Division II runner-up, have outscored their three opponents 143-15 this season, and may not face a true test until next month when they meet Manchester West, Trinity and Souhegan in consecutive weeks.