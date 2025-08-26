New Hampshire School Cutting Funding for Sports
Stevens High School may not have the money to fund sports and other extra-curricular activities during the 2025-26 school year because the Claremont School District is dealing with a multimillion dollar deficit.
SAU 6 school board chair Heather Whitney said last week that the deficit is between $1 million and $5 million. The plan to cut funding for the school’s athletic programs was announced at a school board meeting Monday night.
"I'm going to try to make this really blunt: If people don't come forward with money, there are not going to be fall sports, winter sports or spring sports," SAU 6 attorney Jim O'Shaughnessy said during Monday’s meeting.
A Fundraising Has Begun
The school district is seeking sponsorships, and fundraising efforts are being organized in an attempt to save sports and the other extra-curricular activities.
“They’re cutting extra-curriculars, which at the high school level is about $300,000 to $350,000 for the entire year,” Stevens football coach Josh Duford said. “That includes band and drama. The extra-curricular budget is bigger than that, but they’re going what they call ‘bare bones.’
“Right now they're going to run operations as the fall season continues to roll along until we’re out of money. Without any donations my guess is we would not have enough money to finish the season. I know we have enough to start the season, but probably not enough to finish it.”
Duford said he was told all donations that benefit extra-curriculars will go to a fund that will be overseen by a committee that includes Stevens High School athletic director Doug Beaupre.
“Money is needed for essential fall sports operations and as crazy as it sounds that doesn’t even include transportation,” Duford said. “For us it’s things like paying coaches, the officials, chain gang, the scoreboard operator. There’s a lot of little things, but they do add up.”
Sports Start Soon
The Stevens football program, which competes in Division III, is scheduled to begin its season Sept. 5 at Fall Mountain. The Cardinals are scheduled to play eight regular-season games, four of which will be away from home.
The Stevens boys and girls soccer teams, as well as its field hockey team, are scheduled to play their first game on Friday. The golf team will open its season on Sept. 2.
“I’m really optimistic that we’re going to get sponsorships,” Duford said. “I feel blessed that we’re in the fall season because we will get the initial sponsorships, but you obviously hope that the winter and the fall seasons get taken care of, too.
“It might be a unique season, but a unique season is better than no season. We just don’t want these kids to suffer for the mistakes adults at the SAU made.”