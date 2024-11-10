High School

Phillips Exeter Academy upends Phillips Academy in 143rd meeting between the New England prep schools

Outside of college football's Michigan-Ohio State and Harvard-Yale matchups, there's no other matchup that has lasted longer historically

Andy Villamarzo

Phillips Exeter Academy football
Phillips Exeter Academy football / Phillips Exeter Academy football/X

In college football, Harvard-Yale has taken place 139 times and Michigan-Ohio State have met a total of 119.

Neither matches up, though, to the number of meetings between New Hampshire's Phillips Exeter Academy and Massachusetts' Andover Phillips Academy.

The two schools met for the 143rd edition of the prep school rivalry, with Phillips Exeter Academy pulling away with a 42-21 victory. The Lions built up a 35-0 lead and cruised from there for the big rivalry win.

>>2024 New Hampshire High School Football Brackets<<

When it comes to most played rivalries in the country, the Phillips Exeter Academy-Phillips Academy contest is just behind Connecticut's Norwich Free Academy-London High School, which both schools have met 155 times.

Over in Hawaii, Kamehameha and Punahou have been playing one another since 1903, meeting a total of 195 times.

Though when it comes down to prep schools, no other game compares to the one between Phillips Exeter Academy-Phillips Academy.

Follow SBLive New Hampshire throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New Hampshire