Phillips Exeter Academy upends Phillips Academy in 143rd meeting between the New England prep schools
In college football, Harvard-Yale has taken place 139 times and Michigan-Ohio State have met a total of 119.
Neither matches up, though, to the number of meetings between New Hampshire's Phillips Exeter Academy and Massachusetts' Andover Phillips Academy.
The two schools met for the 143rd edition of the prep school rivalry, with Phillips Exeter Academy pulling away with a 42-21 victory. The Lions built up a 35-0 lead and cruised from there for the big rivalry win.
>>2024 New Hampshire High School Football Brackets<<
When it comes to most played rivalries in the country, the Phillips Exeter Academy-Phillips Academy contest is just behind Connecticut's Norwich Free Academy-London High School, which both schools have met 155 times.
Over in Hawaii, Kamehameha and Punahou have been playing one another since 1903, meeting a total of 195 times.
Though when it comes down to prep schools, no other game compares to the one between Phillips Exeter Academy-Phillips Academy.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi