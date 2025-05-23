High School

Sebastian Wilkins is headed to Duke in the Class of 2025

The Brewster Academy superstar has reclassified and committed to the Blue Devils

Gary Adornato

Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy has reclassified to the Class of 2025 and committed to Duke University.
Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy has reclassified to the Class of 2025 and committed to Duke University. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The rich just got richer.

Already blessed with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for the second straight year, the Duke men's basketball team got a big prize added on top as Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) super star Sebastian Wilkins decided to reclassify from to the Class of 2025 and commit to the Blue Devils.

Wilkins made the announcement via a 247Sports YouTube livestream on Friday afternoon.

Wilkins' decision to reclassify had been expected for some time and the final decision was said to between Duke and Maryland. However, there may have never been much doubt in Wilkins' mind as he told ESPN's Paul Biancardi, "Duke has always been my dream school."

Wilkins is a physical force at 6-8, 215-pounds and can play every position on the court. Scouts expect his offensive game to evolve over time as he becomes a better long-range shooter, but he is considered an excellent facilitator who allows the game to come to him. He is also considered an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/New Hampshire