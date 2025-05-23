Sebastian Wilkins is headed to Duke in the Class of 2025
The rich just got richer.
Already blessed with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for the second straight year, the Duke men's basketball team got a big prize added on top as Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) super star Sebastian Wilkins decided to reclassify from to the Class of 2025 and commit to the Blue Devils.
Wilkins made the announcement via a 247Sports YouTube livestream on Friday afternoon.
Wilkins' decision to reclassify had been expected for some time and the final decision was said to between Duke and Maryland. However, there may have never been much doubt in Wilkins' mind as he told ESPN's Paul Biancardi, "Duke has always been my dream school."
Wilkins is a physical force at 6-8, 215-pounds and can play every position on the court. Scouts expect his offensive game to evolve over time as he becomes a better long-range shooter, but he is considered an excellent facilitator who allows the game to come to him. He is also considered an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions.