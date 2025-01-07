Top 10 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Rankings
The holiday tournaments are over, which means the remaining boys basketball games in each of New Hampshire’s four divisions will count toward seeding for the postseason tournaments.
We still have far more questions than answers, but things are starting to take shape in each division. This week’s Top 10 is dominated by teams in Division I, which appears to have more depth this season than most years.
Records are through games played Jan. 6.
1. Trinity (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Pioneers are one of two unbeaten teams in Division I, and their last three wins have come by 31, 33 and 47 points. Trinity’s 73-72 loss to Manchester Memorial in the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament (QCIBT) does not count in the Division I standings.
2. Portsmouth (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Portsmouth is the other undefeated Division I team. So far the Clippers are one of the state’s biggest surprises.
3. Keene (3-1)
Previous rank: 7
Keene picked up an impressive 70-68 road victory over previously unbeaten Nashua South last Friday. Senior forward Javon Massiah is underrated, and the Blackbirds have a strong supporting cast.
4. Bedford (3-1)
Previous rank: 4
Bedford’s only loss came in its opener against unbeaten Trinity. The Bulldogs have an interesting matchup against Manchester Memorial on Friday. Memorial beat Bedford in the QCIBT championship game during the holiday break.
5. Nashua South (3-1)
Previous rank: 2
Josh Caruso’s 41-point effort wasn’t enough in Friday’s double-overtime loss to Keene. The Panthers will have an edge inside against most teams because of athletic forwards Josh Tripp and Daniel Karavanic.
6. Alvirne (3-1)
Previous rank: 8
We’ll know a lot more about the Broncos this weekend since they play No. 5 Nashua South at home on Tuesday and at No. 1 Portsmouth on Friday.
7. Exeter (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
Exeter’s next three games are away from home. The team’s only loss came on the road against No. 2 Portsmouth (57-50).
8. Pembroke (4-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Spartans begin the week as the only 4-0 team in Division II. Merrimack Valley (3-0) and Oyster River are the other unbeaten teams in that division.
9. St. Thomas (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Saints are seeking back-to-back Division III titles. Their road game against Belmont (4-0) on Jan. 16 could be a meeting between the top two teams in the division.
10. Memorial (2-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Each of Memorial’s two losses came by two points. The Crusaders showed their potential by beating Manchester Central, Trinity and Bedford en route to the QCIBT title.