Top 10 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/26/2025)
There was movement at the top of this week’s New Hampshire Top 10 boys basketball rankings after Nashua South upset Portsmouth, 71-56 Friday, opening the door for Keene to move up to the No. 1 spot. The Clippers, last week’s No. 1 team, entered the Nashua South game as the only unbeaten team in Division I.
It’s become clear that there’s no clear-cut favorite in Division I or Division II. Each division has at least six teams capable of winning this year’s championship.
Records are through games played Jan. 25.
1. Keene (9-1)
Previous week: 3
The Blackbirds move into the No. 1 spot following Nashua South’s victory over Portsmouth. Keene has won its last eight games, which is the longest winning streak in Division I.
2. Portsmouth (9-1)
Previous week: 1
Isaiah Reis tossed in 32 points in Portsmouth’s loss to Nashua South. We’ll have a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Portsmouth plays at Keene on Friday.
3. Trinity (8-2)
Previous week: 2
The Pioneers drop one spot to No. 3 following Tuesday’s 67-62 loss at Exeter. Trinity may be the team opposing Division I coaches fear the most.
4. Bedford (8-2)
Previous week: 4
Bedford maintained its position at No. 4 after beating Dover (80-78) and Merrimack (94-64) last week.
5. Exeter (7-3)
Previous week: 7
After missing three games with a concussion, Nik Greco returned and scored 18 points in Exeter’s 67-62 triumph over Trinity. The Blue Hawks followed up that victory by beating Bishop Guertin 78-76 Friday night.
6. Nashua South (7-3)
Previous week: 6
South has something no one else does, and his name is Josh Caruso. The Panthers received 40 points from Caruso during their victory over Portsmouth. He made 10 of 11 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
7. Winnacunnet (6-3)
Previous week: Not ranked
Friday night’s 51-46 victory over Dover stretched Winnacunnet’s winning streak to five games. The Warriors prevailed even though Dover held Winnacunnet sharpshooter Christian Chartier to three points.
8. Pelham (7-2)
Previous week: 9
Pelham doesn’t have the best record in Division II, but no team is playing better basketball than the Pythons. Pelham extended its winning streak to seven games by handing Merrimack Valley its first loss Friday (77-67).
9. Merrimack Valley (8-1)
Previous week: 5
Merrimack Valley has a big game at Pembroke on Friday. The winner of that matchup could be alone at the top of the Division II standings.
10. Pembroke (7-1)
Previous week: 8
Pembroke’s only loss came against Pelham. The Spartans are one of five Division II teams with at least seven victories.