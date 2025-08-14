Vote: Who is New Hampshire's Top Returning High School Running Back in 2025?
With the New Hampshire high school football season drawing near, its time to take a look at the top returning running backs for the 2025 season.
For your voting consideration we have nominated 10 standout ball carriers we believe are worthy of consideration for this honor, but the final decision is up to you.
Voting ends Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
SERAFIN AGRAMONTE | SENIOR | KINGSWOOD
Although he was a bit under the radar last season, when Kingswood failed to make the Division II playoffs, Agramonte will likely become a household name to New Hampshire football fans this year. He may be even better on the defensive side of the ball (linebacker/defensive back) and should be a strong candidate to be the Player of the Year in Division II East.
MIKE BREARLEY | JUNIOR | WINDHAM
Brearley showed flashes as a sophomore, when he shared the workload with several seniors in Windham’s offensive backfield. He’s primed for a big season since Windham had a coaching change and he’ll be the lone running back in a spread offense this year.
ADRIAN CRUZ | SENIOR | LONDONDERRY
Cruz had a productive junior season, but was overshadowed in Londonderry’s offense by dual-threat quarterback Sam Ogden. More will be asked from Cruz this season now that Ogden has graduated.
BRODY HELTON | SENIOR | BEDFORD
Helton surpassed 1,000 yards rushing during his sophomore and junior seasons, when he helped the Bulldogs string together 26-consecutive wins. He has committed to play lacrosse at Rutgers.
MIKE LANDMESSER | SENIOR | ALVIRNE
Landmesser was Alvirne's leading rusher in each of the last two seasons. He was a Division I Central First Team All-Conference selection last year.
SAM LEVINE | SENIOR | NASHUA SOUTH
Levine is entering his third season as South’s featured back. Also a standout linebacker, he will likely be on the short list of candidates considered for the 2025 Yukica Player of the Year Award.
RYLAND RAUDELUNAS | SENIOR | SOUHEGAN
Raudelunas was Souhegan’s top running back last season and helped the Sabers win the 2024 Divison II championship. His versatility was on display when he rushed for 70 yards and had a team-high 55 receiving yards during a 14-11 victory over Pelham in the Division II championship game.
JACOB SCHUFF | SENIOR | MEMORIAL
A slotback in Memorial’s triple-option offense, Schuff provides the Crusaders with a big-play threat out of the backfield and in the kick-return game.
BEN VALENTI | SENIOR | PLYMOUTH
Valenti rushed for 1,016 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bobcats last season. Even more will be asked of him this year.
JORDAN ZANNINI | SENIOR | SALEM
The Blue Devils always seem to have an ample supply of quality running backs, and this year is no different. Zannini may be the most explosive player in the Salem backfield.