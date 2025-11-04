Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 4, 2025
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 9 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Serafin Agramonte (Kingswood)
A senior running back, Agramonte ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts during a 35-7 victory over Kennett.
Cole Ahumada (Epping/Newmarket)
Ahumada ran for 135 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 27-0 victory over Lebanon.
Luke Draper (Pelham)
Draper ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to help Pelham defeat Milford 33-6.
Anthony Emerson (Winnacunnet)
Emerson, a senior linebacker, made nine tackles, including one tackle for loss, during a 21-14 loss to Bishop Guertin.
Kingston Green (Manchester West)
Green gained 106 yards on 17 rushing attempts as West wrapped up the Division II regular season with a 6-3 victory over Hanover.
Robert King (Hillsboro-Deering)
King ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, caught a 4-yard TD pass and made four tackles in a 54-18 victory over Raymond.
Mike Landmesser (Alvirne)
Landmesser ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead Alvirne to a 28-26 victory over Merrimack.
Sam Levine (Nashua South)
Levine, a senior running back, gained 100 yards on 21 rushing attempts, and caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to help Nashua South defeat Pinkerton Academy, 25-21.
Dom Mancini (Winnacunnet)
Mancini, a senior running back, had 15 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a 69-yard TD pass in a 21-14 loss to Bishop Guertin.
Brady Spellman (Pinkerton)
Spellman returned after missing five games with an injury to rush for 158 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 25-21 loss to Nashua South.
