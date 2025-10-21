Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 21
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 7 of the New Hampshire high school football season:
Rhys Craig (Concord)
Craig was 8-of-11 passing for 115 yards and three touchdowns during Concord’s 40-7 victory over Goffstown.
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
Jackson completed 26-of-41 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns, and also scored on a 1-yard run during a 46-28 loss to Manchester Memorial.
Robert King (Hillsboro-Deering)
A senior running back, King rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and also scored a two-point conversion to help Hillsboro-Deering beat Farmington-Nute 48-22. King also returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown.
Thomas Lyons (Winnacunnet)
Lyons, a junior running back/linebacker, ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and recorded a game-high 12 tackles in a 14-7 victory over Bangor, Maine.
Bennett Matthews (Bedford)
Matthews completed each of his six pass attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries to help the Bulldogs defeat Bishop Guertin 35-28.
Kobe Morin (Souhegan)
Morin, a sophomore tight end/linebacker, caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 19-9 triumph over Plymouth. Morin also carried the ball once for a 16-yard gain.
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
A senior running back/linebacker, Raudelunas made 12 tackles and scored two touchdowns to help Souhegan defeat previously unbeaten Plymouth, 19-9.
Jack Richards (Epping/Newmarket)
Richards recorded a team-high 10 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in Epping/Newmarket’s 7-6 triumph over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough. Richards also carried the ball five times for 17 yards and had a 9-yard reception.
Jacob Schuff (Manchester Memorial)
Schuff ran for 253 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries in a 46-28 victory over Nashua South. His TDs came on runs of 27, 71, 55, and 51 yards. He touched the ball three times in the fourth quarter and scored on all three plays.
Mark Uicker (Gilford)
Uicker, Gilford’s quarterback, accounted for six touchdowns in a 47-26 win against Somersworth. He passed for 255 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 40 yards and a TD.
