Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/8/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 4-6. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 14, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Gunnar Shoquist of Smithson Valley for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Shoquist, playing for the injured Caleb Peagler, ran for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-14 win over Pieper.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Kaegan Ash, sr., Mount Enterprise
Ash, a Texas Tech signee, ran for 501 yards and six touchdowns while catching two passes for 102 yards and two TDs in a 64-58 win over Bremond. Ash has 4,322 rushing yards this season, a new Texas single-season record. The previous mark of 4,045 yards belonged to Sugar Land’s Kenneth Hall (1953).
2. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto
Baker ran for 384 yards and seven touchdowns — a new DeSoto single-game record — in a 61-41 win over Willis.
3. Case Collum, so., Alpha Omega Academy
Collum completed 33 of 44 passes for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in a 101-56 six-man victory over Covenant Classical.
4. Mykha Green, sr., Sinton
Green ran for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries as Sinton edged Cuero, 45-42.
5. Keegan Hicks, sr., Edna
Hicks had eight receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Edna fell to Llano, 38-35.
6. Dylan Jones, sr., First Baptist
Jones accounted for 487 total yards and six touchdowns in a 62-44 win over Brazos Christian.
7. Cooper Null, jr., La Vernia
Null had 32 carries for 237 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns — one passing, three rushing — in a 38-27 win over Davenport.
8. Davis Penn, sr., Southlake Carroll
Penn ran for 161 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as Southlake Carroll blew by Guyer, 51-19.
9. Keavon Roberts, sr., Port Arthur Memorial
Roberts, a Houston signee, hauled in three passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-35 win over Barbers Hill.
10. Dionne Sims, sr., C.E. King
Sims, a Rice signee, turned 36 carries into 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over Summer Creek.
11. Torrin Teague, sr., South Oak Cliff
Teague had six receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 shutout of Port Neches-Groves.
12. Lincoln Tubbs, sr., Aledo
Tubbs ran for 105 yards and four touchdowns while completing 7 of 7 passes for 138 yards and another score in a 43-17 rout of Ryan.
13. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle
Williams-Callis had 33 carries for 220 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-35 win over Iowa Colony.
