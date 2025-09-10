High School

Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 10, 2025

Service Call: Trinity QB was among top Week 1 performers

Roger Brown

SB Live

Here are the Player of the Week candidates following Week 1 of the New Hampshire high school football season:

Serafin Agramonte (Kingswood)

Agramonte carried the ball 10 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and caught four passes for 122 yards in a 28-0 victory over Hollis-Brookline.

Tyson DiPaola (Stevens)

DiPaola, a junior wide receiver, had seven receptions for 141 yards and three TDs as Stevens opened the Division III season with a 40-6 win against Fall Mountain.

Brayden French (Keene)

French completed 15-of-21 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 41 yards and a TD in a 35-21 victory over Goffstown.

John Frisbee (Stevens)

Frisbee, a junior quarterback, completed 15-of-20 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-6 triumph over Fall Mountain.

Brody Helton (Bedford)

Helton, a senior running back, carried the ball 11 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-20 victory over Merrimack. He also caught two passes for 20 yards, and returned two punts for 34 yards.

Cody Jackson (Nashua South)

Jackson, a senior quarterback, completed 18 of 24 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-25 victory over Malden (Mass.) Catholic. He also ran for 59 yards on 10 carries.

Bennett Matthews (Bedford)

Matthews, a senior quarterback, ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts and completed 6-of-13 passes for 85 yards and a TD in Bedford’s 48-20 triumph over Merrimack.

Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)

Raudelunas, a senior running back/linebacker, accounted for five touchdowns in a 47-14 Division II victory over St. Thomas. He rushed for 152 yards and three TDs, caught a touchdown pass and also scored on a punt return.

Colin Savard (Concord)

Savard , a junior running back, had 22 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 loss to Salem.

Ollie Service (Trinity)

Service, a senior quarterback, passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and two TDs in a 33-10 Division II victory against Hanover.

Josh Tripp (Nashua South)

Tripp had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers opened the season with a 36-25 victory over Malden (Mass.) Catholic. He also intercepted a pass in the win.

Jayden Uccello (Campbell)

Uccello, a defensive tackle, had 11 tackles (two solo) as the Cougars opened the Division III season with a 24-6 triumph over Laconia.

Published
Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

Home/New Hampshire