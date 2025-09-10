Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 10, 2025
Here are the Player of the Week candidates following Week 1 of the New Hampshire high school football season:
Serafin Agramonte (Kingswood)
Agramonte carried the ball 10 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and caught four passes for 122 yards in a 28-0 victory over Hollis-Brookline.
Tyson DiPaola (Stevens)
DiPaola, a junior wide receiver, had seven receptions for 141 yards and three TDs as Stevens opened the Division III season with a 40-6 win against Fall Mountain.
Brayden French (Keene)
French completed 15-of-21 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 41 yards and a TD in a 35-21 victory over Goffstown.
John Frisbee (Stevens)
Frisbee, a junior quarterback, completed 15-of-20 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-6 triumph over Fall Mountain.
Brody Helton (Bedford)
Helton, a senior running back, carried the ball 11 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-20 victory over Merrimack. He also caught two passes for 20 yards, and returned two punts for 34 yards.
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
Jackson, a senior quarterback, completed 18 of 24 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-25 victory over Malden (Mass.) Catholic. He also ran for 59 yards on 10 carries.
Bennett Matthews (Bedford)
Matthews, a senior quarterback, ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts and completed 6-of-13 passes for 85 yards and a TD in Bedford’s 48-20 triumph over Merrimack.
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
Raudelunas, a senior running back/linebacker, accounted for five touchdowns in a 47-14 Division II victory over St. Thomas. He rushed for 152 yards and three TDs, caught a touchdown pass and also scored on a punt return.
Colin Savard (Concord)
Savard , a junior running back, had 22 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 loss to Salem.
Ollie Service (Trinity)
Service, a senior quarterback, passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and two TDs in a 33-10 Division II victory against Hanover.
Josh Tripp (Nashua South)
Tripp had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers opened the season with a 36-25 victory over Malden (Mass.) Catholic. He also intercepted a pass in the win.
Jayden Uccello (Campbell)
Uccello, a defensive tackle, had 11 tackles (two solo) as the Cougars opened the Division III season with a 24-6 triumph over Laconia.