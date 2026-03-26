Vote: Who is the Alabama High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 25, 2026

We are back with another edition of the High School on SI Alabama high school softball player of the week poll.

We have some outstanding nominees this week led by two outstanding players from Orange Beach, Teagan Revette and Ava Hodo.

Anleigh Wood makes another appearance as a nominee as she continues to play at an exceptionally high-level offensively.

Our other nominees this week further include individuals who had outstanding offensive performances, and a few players who were seemingly unhittable from the circle.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Alabama high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Lorelei Beck, Chelsea

In the 10-9 win over Pell City, Beck was 3/4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. She also got one hit and one RBI in the 13-3 loss to Spain Park.

Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg

Wood keeps adding to her home run total as she went yard twice in the 14-0 win over Providence Christian. She also tallied one additional hit along with her two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. In the next three games, two of which were wins, Wood tallied three hits, one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Teagan Revette, Orange Beach

Revette might have had the single best outing of any player in the country last weekend as she finished with five hits, all of which were home runs. She also drove in 11 runs and scored five more.

Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

The top ranked Makos have another player up as a nominee for this week's player of the week in Ava Hodo. Last week, she finished with five hits, four home runs, including three in one game, five RBIs and four runs scored.

Emily Darby, Saint James

In four games from the plate last week, Darby finished with six hits, three home runs, one double, 12 RBIs and six runs scored.

Lalah Culpepper, Wetumpka

In the wins over Prattville and Calera combined, Culpepper went 4/5 with two triples, six RBIs, two stolen bases and four runs scored. In the 17-4 win over Tallassee, Culpepper finished with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. Culpepper also earned the wins from the mound versus Prattville and Tallassee. She pitched 6.1 innings combined allowing four hits, three earned runs with six strikeouts.

Hattie Graham, Cullman

Graham was a tough out to get in seven games last week as she tallied nine hits. She finished with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Makayli Davis, Colbert County

In the 12-0 win over Mars Hill Bible and the 9-2 win over Wilson, Davis pitched 13 combined innings allowing four hits, zero earned runs, three walks with 25 strikeouts. Offensively, she tallied two doubles and two RBIs.

Briley Bolden, Fairhope

In five games last week, Bolden finished with eight hits, two home runs, four doubles, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Addison Russell, Fairhope

Russell tallied six hits, one home run, two doubles, eight RBIs and two runs scored. She also earned the wins from the circle versus Wellborn and Daphne. In 3.2 innings versus Daphne, she pitched perfectly in her outing with nine strikeouts. In the 1-0 win over Daphne, she pitched a complete game allowing two hits, one walk with nine strikeouts.

Alexa Nance, Spanish Fort

In six total games last week, Nance hit two home runs, 14 total hits, two triples and two doubles. She also finished with 14 RBIs, three stolen bases and 12 runs scored.

Layla Steele, Brookwood

Steele went 2-1 last week with 17 total innings pitched. In the wins over Battle Ground Academy and White Plains, Steele pitched 11 combined innings allowing five hits, zero runs, four walks with 17 strikeouts. In the 3-1 loss to Hazel Green, Steele pitched six innings allowing zero hits, one earned run, three walks with four strikeouts.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.