Vote: Who should be the 2024 New Hampshire High School Football Offensive Player of the Year?
An outstanding 2024 New Hampshire high school football season has come to a close, with scores of outstanding performances to remember. But, who was the New Hampshire Offensive Player of the Year?
We ask you to help us decided by voting for one of the candidates we have highlighted below.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 pm.
PAUL BINDER, OL, Londonderry
Binder is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound tackle who allowed Londonderry to have one of the state’s top rushing attacks. He started in 30 games during his high school career and will play for Dartmouth College next season
MICHAEL FIENGO, QB, Souhegan
Fiengo, a junior, completed 74 of 106 passes for 1,459 yards and 16 touchdowns (two interceptions) last season, when he led the Sabers to the Division II championship. He also rushed for 517 yards and 10 TDs.
BRODY HELTON, RB, Bedford
A punishing runner, Helton completed his junior season with 1,194 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 100 carries. He also caught eight passes for 126 yards and one TD.
SCOTT HERSHBERGER, RB, Campbell
Hershberger rushed for 2,076 yards during his senior season, when he led Campbell to an 11-0 record and the Division III championship. Hershberger received the 2024 Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award, which represents New Hampshire’s top high school player.
JUNIOR MACKINNON, RB, Pelham
A physical runner with good size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds), MacKinnon rushed for 1,112 yards as a senior. He helped the Pythons finish first in Division II West and earn the No. 2 seed for the Division II playoffs.
JACK MAYE, QB, Bedford
Maye, a first-year starter, guided Bedford to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs. He completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for 1,378 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions.
MATT MORRISON, RB, Pinkerton
Perhaps the most explosive player in the state, Morrison finished his senior season with 1,108 yards and 22 touchdowns despite missing nearly four games with a hand injury. He scored five touchdowns during Pinkerton’s victory over Londonderry in the Division I championship game.
RYAN ROCHELEAU, TE, Alvirne
Rocheleau was the best player on an Alvirne team that earned its first Division I playoff victory in the program’s history this season. He led Division I in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
JAKE SHEFF, OL, Bedford
A three-year starter on the offensive line who helped the Bulldogs win two Division I championships. Sheff will continue his football career at Bates College.
KEVIN TODISCO, RB, Salem
Todisco completed his senior season with 1,757 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns plus 251 yards receiving and three TDs. He was a finalist for the Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award.