Vote: Who is the New Hampshire HIgh School Player of the Week? - Sept. 24, 2025
Here are the Player of the Week candidates following Week 3 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dwight Souther of Winnacunnet.
Voting ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nate Bowen (Bishop Guertin)
Bowen, a junior quarterback, completed 17-of-24 passes for 274 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Keene.
Adrian Cruz (Londonderry)
A senior running back, Cruz rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in Londonderry’s 23-21 loss to Exeter.
Luke Draper (Pelham)
Draper ran the ball 10 times for 134 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-7 win over Hanover. He also had two interceptions, one of which he returned 96 yards for a touchdown.
Justin Fish (Nashua South)
Fish caught five passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns to help South defeat Goffstown 43-8.
Brody Helton (Bedford)
A senior running back/linebacker, Helton ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 26-14 victory over Thornton Academy (Maine). He also caught three passes for 31 yards and a TD.
Brody Pinciaro (Campbell)
Pinciaro ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts in a 38-21 triumph over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough.
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
A senior running back/linebacker, Raudelunas rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and caught two passes for 41 yards and a TD in a 35-0 victory over John Stark.
Brodhi Rousseau (Plymouth)
Rousseau, a junior running back/safety, had 127 yards rushing and a TD on 12 attempts to help Plymouth defeat Trinity 46-14. He also recorded 15 tackles.
Karter Thyne (Stevens)
A junior wide receiver, Thyne had seven receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-20 win against Kearsarge on Friday night. Thyne also added 48 yards rushing.
Jace Wilhemi (Milford)
Wilhemi scored three touchdowns, forced two fumbles and recorded a sack in Milford's 20-8 win against Hollis-Brookline. He returned one of his fumble recoveries 95 yards for a touchdown.
