High School

Vote: Who should be the Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Player of the Year Award?

The 10 finalists have been announced by the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation

Roger Brown

Exeter's Daniel Batstone is one of 10 finalists for the Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Player of the Year Award.
Exeter's Daniel Batstone is one of 10 finalists for the Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Player of the Year Award. / Brandon Brown / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has released the 10 semifinalists for the 2024 Yukica Player-of-the-Year Award, which represents the top high school player in New Hampshire regardless of class.

Who do you think should win? Tell us by voting in our poll. Voting will end Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Daniel Batstone RB/LB (Exeter)

Anthony Digiantommaso RB/LB (Trinity)

Brody Helton RB/LB (Bedford)

Scott Hershberger RB/DB (Campbell)

Junior MacKinnon RB/LB (Pelham)

Bennett Matthews WR/DB (Bedford)

Matt Morrison RB/DB (Pinkerton Academy)

Sam Ogden QB/DB (Londonderry)

Ryan Rocheleau TE/DE (Alvirne)

Kevin Todisco RB/LB (Salem)

The three finalists for the Yukica Player of the Year Award will be released on Nov. 21 and the winner will be announced Nov. 28. Voting by NHIAA head coaches and statewide media members determines the three finalists and this year’s winner.

Published
Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

Home/New Hampshire