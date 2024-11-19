Vote: Who should be the Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Player of the Year Award?
The 10 finalists have been announced by the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation
The Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has released the 10 semifinalists for the 2024 Yukica Player-of-the-Year Award, which represents the top high school player in New Hampshire regardless of class.
Who do you think should win? Tell us by voting in our poll. Voting will end Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Daniel Batstone RB/LB (Exeter)
Anthony Digiantommaso RB/LB (Trinity)
Brody Helton RB/LB (Bedford)
Scott Hershberger RB/DB (Campbell)
Junior MacKinnon RB/LB (Pelham)
Bennett Matthews WR/DB (Bedford)
Matt Morrison RB/DB (Pinkerton Academy)
Sam Ogden QB/DB (Londonderry)
Ryan Rocheleau TE/DE (Alvirne)
Kevin Todisco RB/LB (Salem)
The three finalists for the Yukica Player of the Year Award will be released on Nov. 21 and the winner will be announced Nov. 28. Voting by NHIAA head coaches and statewide media members determines the three finalists and this year’s winner.
