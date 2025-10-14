Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 13
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 6 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cole Duncan of Hollis-Brookline.
Voting ends Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Serafin Agramonte (Kingswood)
Agramonte rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and also caught two pasess for 17 yards during a 34-0 win against Merrimack Valley.
Cole Ahumada (Epping/Newmarket)
Ahumada carried the ball 23 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns as Epping/Newmarket handed Campbell its first Division III loss, 28-16.
Jason Baker (Kennett)
Baker ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 47-16 win against Bow. He also had four receptions for 106 yards and a TD, and recorded seven tackles.
Sully Daron (Londonderry)
A junior quarterback, Daron completed 13-of-15 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a TD in a 46-21 triumph over Manchester Central.
Sullivan Duffy (Winnacunnet)
Duffy, a senior place-kicker, was 3 for 3 on field goals, made each of his three point-after attempts and had two touchbacks in a 30-27 triumph over Manchester Memorial. His field goals were made from 37, 24 and 18 yards, and the 18-yarder broke a 27-27 tie with three seconds to play.
Davey Durepo (Trinity)
Durepo returned two punts for touchdowns, caught a TD pass and had an interception to help Trinity defeat St. Thomas, 39-13.
Sean Griffin (Winnacunnet)
Griffin, a senior quarterback, was 10-for-14 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warriors defeat previously unbeaten Manchester Memorial, 30-27. He also ran for a 2-yard TD in the win.
Robert King (Hillsboro-Deering)
King rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts in a 41-0 victory against Newfound.
Bennett Matthews (Bedford)
Matthews, a senior quarterback, completed 9-of-12 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Nashua North. He also ran the ball five times for 24 yards and a TD.
Shea Scott (Merrimack)
Scott carried the ball 25 times for 105 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-26 victory over Keene. He also ran in a pair of two-point conversions.
