High School

New Jersey high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)

Live updates and final scores from all of today's North Jersey high school football games

Gary Adornato

The River Dell Hawks, who are 6-1, go to the 5-1 Pascack Valley Indians, Friday in New Jersey.
The River Dell Hawks, who are 6-1, go to the 5-1 Pascack Valley Indians, Friday in New Jersey. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 New Jersey high school football is in high gear and SBLive Sports is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and finals.

Follow all of the New Jersey football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the New Jersey high school football action on Friday night:

NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION BIG CENTRAL | DIVISION NJIC - NORTH JERSEY

DIVISION SFC - SUPER | DIVISION SHORE

DIVISION WJFL WEST JERSEY

-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.