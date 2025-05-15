High School

13 New Jersey high school softball alums competing in NCAA Division 1 Tournament

New Jersey high school softball will be well represented in the NCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament which begins play on Friday, May 16.

John Beisser

Thirteen New Jersey natives will kick off the NCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament this Friday, competing in regionals nationwide. Here’s a look at where they’re playing and their 2025 season highlights:

Haley Ahr, St. John Vianney

Marist, Jr., INF | College Station Regional

Marist’s top hitter, Ahr bats .521 with a 1.357 OPS in 50 starts. She has 87 hits, 51 runs, 12 doubles, 11 HRs, and 57 RBI.

• Julia Apsel, North Hunterdon

Florida State, Sr., P | Tallahassee Regional

A Hofstra transfer, Apsel boasts a 12-0 record in her redshirt senior year. She has a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts over 68 innings in 26 appearances (11 starts).

• Julia Apostolakos, Donovan Catholic

USF, So., P/Utility | Tallahassee Regional

The former Player of the Year redshirted this season after 16 appearances in 2024.

Haley Brag, Millville

Saint Francis, Jr., INF | College Station Regional

Brag played 15 games (8 starts), going 2-for-11 with a double.

Maddie Gore, Newton

Marist, Sr., Utility | College Station Regional

Gore appeared in 42 games (33 starts), batting .155 with 2 HRs, 15 RBI, and 9 walks.

Michaela Hobson, Westfield

Elon, Jr., P | Columbia Regional

Hobson played 9 games, recording 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 RBI, and pitched 1/3 of an inning.

Alexia Lacatena, Lenape Valley

Kentucky, Sr., P/INF | Kentucky Regional

Lacatena played 18 games (11 starts) with a 2.57 ERA, 6-2 record, 1.11 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.

Savanna McHale, Weehawken

Binghamton, Fr., P | Eugene Regional

McHale appeared in 10 games, hitting 1 HR with 2 RBI and pitching 14 2/3 innings with a 2.86 ERA.

Sara McNelly, South Plainfield

Virginia Tech, So., OF | Tuscaloosa Regional

McNelly played 24 games, scoring 7 runs with 3 at-bats.

Lia Miller, Northern Highlands

Elon, So., P/1B | Columbia Regional

Miller posted a 3.35 ERA in 11 games (7 starts), with a 3-1 record and 21 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings.

Caitlin Olensky, Montville

Nebraska, So., P | Baton Rouge Regional

Olensky pitched in 8 games (1 start) with a 4.85 ERA and 8 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

Savannah Ring, Ramapo

UConn, Jr., INF | Baton Rouge Regional

Ring played 45 games (37 starts), hitting .197 with 5 doubles, 2 HRs, 16 runs, and 24 RBI.

Lindsey Walter, Mount Olive

Binghamton, Sr., Utility | Eugene Regional

Walter started 48 games, batting .327 with 39 runs, 19 stolen bases, 12 RBI, and 1 error in 70 defensive chances. She also pitched 6 shutout innings.

