13 New Jersey high school softball alums competing in NCAA Division 1 Tournament
Thirteen New Jersey natives will kick off the NCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament this Friday, competing in regionals nationwide. Here’s a look at where they’re playing and their 2025 season highlights:
• Haley Ahr, St. John Vianney
Marist, Jr., INF | College Station Regional
Marist’s top hitter, Ahr bats .521 with a 1.357 OPS in 50 starts. She has 87 hits, 51 runs, 12 doubles, 11 HRs, and 57 RBI.
• Julia Apsel, North Hunterdon
Florida State, Sr., P | Tallahassee Regional
A Hofstra transfer, Apsel boasts a 12-0 record in her redshirt senior year. She has a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts over 68 innings in 26 appearances (11 starts).
• Julia Apostolakos, Donovan Catholic
USF, So., P/Utility | Tallahassee Regional
The former Player of the Year redshirted this season after 16 appearances in 2024.
• Haley Brag, Millville
Saint Francis, Jr., INF | College Station Regional
Brag played 15 games (8 starts), going 2-for-11 with a double.
• Maddie Gore, Newton
Marist, Sr., Utility | College Station Regional
Gore appeared in 42 games (33 starts), batting .155 with 2 HRs, 15 RBI, and 9 walks.
• Michaela Hobson, Westfield
Elon, Jr., P | Columbia Regional
Hobson played 9 games, recording 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 RBI, and pitched 1/3 of an inning.
• Alexia Lacatena, Lenape Valley
Kentucky, Sr., P/INF | Kentucky Regional
Lacatena played 18 games (11 starts) with a 2.57 ERA, 6-2 record, 1.11 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.
• Savanna McHale, Weehawken
Binghamton, Fr., P | Eugene Regional
McHale appeared in 10 games, hitting 1 HR with 2 RBI and pitching 14 2/3 innings with a 2.86 ERA.
• Sara McNelly, South Plainfield
Virginia Tech, So., OF | Tuscaloosa Regional
McNelly played 24 games, scoring 7 runs with 3 at-bats.
• Lia Miller, Northern Highlands
Elon, So., P/1B | Columbia Regional
Miller posted a 3.35 ERA in 11 games (7 starts), with a 3-1 record and 21 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings.
• Caitlin Olensky, Montville
Nebraska, So., P | Baton Rouge Regional
Olensky pitched in 8 games (1 start) with a 4.85 ERA and 8 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.
• Savannah Ring, Ramapo
UConn, Jr., INF | Baton Rouge Regional
Ring played 45 games (37 starts), hitting .197 with 5 doubles, 2 HRs, 16 runs, and 24 RBI.
• Lindsey Walter, Mount Olive
Binghamton, Sr., Utility | Eugene Regional
Walter started 48 games, batting .327 with 39 runs, 19 stolen bases, 12 RBI, and 1 error in 70 defensive chances. She also pitched 6 shutout innings.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App