2026 New Jersey Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 New Jersey boys basketball season has come to an end, and this year's state champions have been crowned across each group.
After several months of competition, the teams listed below emerged as the top performers to capture state titles in their respective groups.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every group.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Group 1
Champion: Shabazz Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Thrive Charter
Shabazz's Path to the Title
Shabazz won the 2026 NJSIAA Group 1 state championship with a 51-48 victory over Thrive Charter. The Bulldogs reached the title game with a 63-46 win over Waldwick in the opening round.
Group 2
Champion: Ramsey Rams
Runner-Up: Rumson-Fair Haven
Ramsey's Path to the Title
Ramsey won the state championship with a 68-57 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven. The Rams advanced to the title game with a 74-70 win over Lyndhurst in the opening round.
Group 3
Champion: Ocean City Raiders
Runner-Up: Colonia Patriots
Ocean City's Path to the Title
Ocean City won the state championship with a 55-46 victory over Colonia. The Red Raiders opened their playoff run with a 56-43 win over Westampton Tech.
Group 4
Champion: Plainfield Cardinals
Runner-Up: Montgomery Cougars
Plainfield's Path to the Title
Plainfield won the 2026 NJSIAA Group 4 state championship with a 49-40 win over Montgomery. The Cardinals advanced to the title game with an 82-69 victory over East Orange Campus in the semifinals.
Non-Public A
Champion: Bergen Catholic Crusaders
Runner-Up: St. Peter's Prep Marauders
Bergen Catholic's Path to the Title
Bergen Catholic won the state championship with a 56-52 victory over St. Peter's Prep. The Crusaders advanced directly to the title game after receiving a bye.
Non-Public B
Champion: Gill St. Bernard's Knights
Runner-Up: Holy Cross Prep Academy Lancers
Gill St. Bernard's Path to the Title
Gill St. Bernard's won the state championship with a 39-28 victory over Holy Cross Prep Academy. The Knights advanced directly to the title game after receiving a bye.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.