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2026 New Jersey High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 15

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 New Jersey high school boys basketball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Gill St. Bernard’s High School boys basketball team won their first-ever state title, besting Holy Cross in the Non-Public B final on March 12, 2026 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway.
Gill St. Bernard’s High School boys basketball team won their first-ever state title, besting Holy Cross in the Non-Public B final on March 12, 2026 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. | Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 New Jersey high school boys basketball playoffs continue on March 15th with the NJSIAA Group Tournament championship games.

2026 New Jersey High School Boys Basketball Group Tournament Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (NJSIAA) - March 15, 2026

2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Boys Basketball Group 1 Tournament

2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Boys Basketball Group 2 Tournament

2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Boys Basketball Group 3 Tournament

2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Boys Basketball Group 4 Tournament

2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Boys Basketball Non-Public A Tournament

2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Boys Basketball Non-Public B Tournament

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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