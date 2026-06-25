Former Iowa High School Basketball, Baseball Coach Facing Accusations

A former Iowa high school boys basketball and baseball head coach has come under ethical scrutiny following his resignation from his positions.

According to a report by KCRG , former North Linn head boys basketball and baseball coach Travis Griffith resigned on March 5. Incoming North Linn superintendent Brendan Schott told the news source that the school board accepted his resignation and that the district would have no further comment or information regarding the matter.

Former Iowa High School Boys Basketball, Baseball Head Coach Accused Of Inappropriate Relationships

Griffith is facing accusations of state ethical violations, including inappropriate relationships with students. The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners issued a finding of probable cause against him, citing violations of three sections of the state Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

One is for “Soliciting, encouraging, or consummating a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship with a student.”

Travis Griffith Coached Baseball To Over 500 Wins, Led Boys Basketball To State Tournament At North Linn

Griffith was hired to lead the North Linn baseball program in 2008, winning over 500 games and reaching multiple Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournaments. They made the Class 2A championship game in 2019, falling to Van Meter, and last qualified in 2024.

In 2024, Griffith moved from being an assistant boys basketball coach for the Lynx to the head coach position, replacing Hall of Fame coach Bob Hilmer. He stepped aside in October 2025 after one season in that role, with Tim Schuring taking over.

The school recently posted online that they are hiring a new head boys basketball coach for the upcoming season.

North Linn qualified for the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament that season, falling in the Class 1A quarterfinals to Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Lynx compiled an overall record of 23-3 that season.

Former North Linn Head Coach Worked In English Department For Nearly Two Decades

From the teaching standpoint, Griffith worked in the English department, teaching sixth and seventh grade for nearly 20 years at North Linn.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office was referred a case to them about “grooming” from the Iowa Health and Human Services. The allegation involves Griffith and a female student, but the case was later closed without any charges being filed.

North Linn Has Not Posted Recent School Board Minutes

Despite previously having the school board meeting minutes posted on the official North Linn website , there have been no new postings since April 15, 2026. During the 2024-2025 school year, school board meeting minutes were posted for May and June for both special meetings and regular meetings.

A former Iowa high school softball head coach pleaded guilty to sex crimes. Alexis Severson led Van Meter High School to a state championship game in 2025 before resigning.