A Sneak Peak at Some of New Jersey’s Top Boys High School Basketball Stars Prior to the 2025-26 Season
The high school boys basketball season kicks off this week in New Jersey and High School on SI takes a look at some of the top returning players in the Garden State, including a pair of talented returnees who are teammates for a North Jersey prep power.
Julius Avent, 6-7, Bergen Catholic, Sr., Forward
Avent enjoyed a standout 2024-25 season at Bergen Catholic, where the 6-7 senior wing averaged approximately 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, helping lead the Crusaders to the Non-Public A state championship and a 27-5 record while earning Second Team All-Non-Public honors before announcing his commitment to Michigan State University for 2026. He was a key contributor in big games, scoring in double figures frequently and posting notable performances such as 25 points and 8 rebounds in midseason action, 10 points and 7 rebounds in the Bergen County Jamboree title game, and 13 points with the game-sealing block in the state final against Camden Catholic.
Jaden Brown, Bergen Catholic, 6-4, Sr., Guard
Brown solidified himself as one of New Jersey’s most complete and dangerous combo guards, playing a pivotal role in Bergen Catholic’s run to the Non-Public A state championship. The 6-foot-4 scorer, who is committed to Fairfield University, elevated his game throughout the season while averaging an impressive 17.4 points per contest. In the postseason, Brown thrived under pressure—dropping 22 points against Don Bosco Prep in the North Jersey final before following it up with an 18-point performance in the state championship win over Camden Catholic, showcasing his poise, versatility, and big-game reliability.
Micah Gordon, 6-3, Plainfield, Jr., Guard
Having already surpassed1,000 career points in just two seasons, Gordon has cemented his place in the conversation among tradition-rich Plainfield’s most gifted guards in recent memory. The dynamic junior led the Cardinals with 24 points in the Group 4 state final victory over Montgomery and concluded the season averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 steals. With the ball in his hands, Gordon is a constant threat—whether slicing through defenders with explosive dribble drives or pulling up with confidence from mid-range. His all-around playmaking ability makes him the centerpiece of Plainfield’s attack and a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Trevon Lewis, 6-3, Roselle Catholic, Sr., Guard
After transferring in from Cardinal Hayes (Bronx), Lewis instantly became one of Roselle Catholic’s most electric players, blending creativity, athletic pop, and an advanced skillset that stood out in every gym he entered. The 6-foot-3 guard produced across the board, averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game, while consistently attacking the rim with fearlessness and finishing through contact. His two-way impact shined brightest in the Non-Public B state final, where he delivered 21 points, six rebounds, four steals, and two blocks to power RC past St. Rose and capture the championship.
Ethan Lin, Montgomery, 6-5, Sr., Guard
Bound for the University of Pennsylvania,6-foot-5 Lin rebounded strongly from a sophomore-year ankle injury and delivered an exceptional junior season that established him among the state’s premier perimeter threats. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 19.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals while setting the tone early with performances like a 26-point outing against Hudson Catholic. A prolific shooter, Lin buried 90 three-pointers and propelled Montgomery to its first-ever appearance in the Group 4 state final. In that championship game, he paced his team once again with 18 points and four rebounds, further confirming his high-level talent.
Richie Rosa, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr., Guard
Rosa, a 6-0 point guard committed to Rider University, continued to be the heartbeat of St. Peter’s Prep’s offense while guiding the program to its third consecutive Hudson County Tournament championship and a spot in the South, Non-Public A final. He averaged 16.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, showcasing both scoring efficiency and leadership. Having cracked the varsity rotation as a freshman, Rosa has evolved into not only a poised playmaker and reliable shooter but also a tough, intelligent defender who consistently disrupts opposing guards and sets the tone on both ends of the floor.