Nationally Ranked New Jersey Wrestler Has His High School Career Ended by an Injury

The two-time New Jersey state runner-up and Bergen Catholic standout Nathan Braun has suffered an undisclosed injury, but his future at Harvard remains bright.

John Beisser

Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox, left, wrestles Bergen Catholic’s Nathan Braun in the championship XX match during finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox is awarded the 126lb state championship title and is a 4-time state champion.
Two-time state runner-up Nathan Braun of Bergen Catholic, who battled his way to the
2025 NJSIAA state final's 126-pound state championship bout, where he lost to controversial four-time state champion Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney, will not be compete during the 2025-26 wrestling season due to an undisclosed injury, NJ Advance Media has reported.

This brings an abrupt end to the career of one of New Jersey’s most polished and resilient lightweights—a wrestler whose mix of elite results, toughness, and leadership made him a foundational piece of the Crusaders’ powerhouse lineup. Braun was ranked No. 30 at 138 pounds in the latest High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings.

The Next Chapter: Cambridge

Braun’s wrestling journey is far from over. After a standout high school career, he announced in May, as reported on by High School on SI, that he will continue at Harvard, where coaches expect his combination of technique, intelligence, and resilience to thrive at the college level.

Battling Through Setbacks in His Junior Campaign

His junior season also came with challenges. Separate ankle and knee sprains cost him several weeks of mat time, leaving him below 100 percent for much of the winter. Despite this, he compiled 28 victories, led Bergen Catholic through a demanding schedule, and finished sixth at the Beast of the East, one of the nation’s top tournaments.

Injuries Interrupt a Promising Sophomore Season

Braun’s sophomore year was hampered by injuries, which caused him to miss more than half the season and limited him to just 12 matches. Still, he delivered when it mattered most, earning a third-place finish at 113 pounds in the 2024 state tournament at Boardwalk Hall. The result reinforced his reputation as one of New Jersey’s toughest postseason competitors, even when not fully healthy.

A Sensational Debut on the State Stage

Braun first burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman in 2022-23, competing at 106 pounds. That season included a major national breakthrough: a third-place finish at the Doc Buchanan Invitational, one of the country’s most competitive tournaments.

His freshman postseason run culminated in the NJSIAA state final, where he faced four-time state champion Anthony Knox for the first time. Although Braun lost, the performance immediately earned him recognition as one of the nation’s top young wrestlers. His precision, sharp re-attacks, and scrambling ability made him a difficult opponent for veterans and newcomers alike.

A Career Marked by Talent, Toughness, and Achievement

Over three varsity seasons, Braun compiled 62 wins—22 as a freshman, 12 as a sophomore, and 28 as a junior—along with three district championships and three region titles. His postseason resume also includes a Doc Buchanan third-place medal in 2022 and a sixth-place finish at the Beast of the East in 2024, highlighting his ability to compete nationally even while managing injuries.

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

