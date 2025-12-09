Nationally Ranked New Jersey Wrestler Has His High School Career Ended by an Injury
Two-time state runner-up Nathan Braun of Bergen Catholic, who battled his way to the
2025 NJSIAA state final's 126-pound state championship bout, where he lost to controversial four-time state champion Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney, will not be compete during the 2025-26 wrestling season due to an undisclosed injury, NJ Advance Media has reported.
This brings an abrupt end to the career of one of New Jersey’s most polished and resilient lightweights—a wrestler whose mix of elite results, toughness, and leadership made him a foundational piece of the Crusaders’ powerhouse lineup. Braun was ranked No. 30 at 138 pounds in the latest High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings.
The Next Chapter: Cambridge
Braun’s wrestling journey is far from over. After a standout high school career, he announced in May, as reported on by High School on SI, that he will continue at Harvard, where coaches expect his combination of technique, intelligence, and resilience to thrive at the college level.
Battling Through Setbacks in His Junior Campaign
His junior season also came with challenges. Separate ankle and knee sprains cost him several weeks of mat time, leaving him below 100 percent for much of the winter. Despite this, he compiled 28 victories, led Bergen Catholic through a demanding schedule, and finished sixth at the Beast of the East, one of the nation’s top tournaments.
Injuries Interrupt a Promising Sophomore Season
Braun’s sophomore year was hampered by injuries, which caused him to miss more than half the season and limited him to just 12 matches. Still, he delivered when it mattered most, earning a third-place finish at 113 pounds in the 2024 state tournament at Boardwalk Hall. The result reinforced his reputation as one of New Jersey’s toughest postseason competitors, even when not fully healthy.
A Sensational Debut on the State Stage
Braun first burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman in 2022-23, competing at 106 pounds. That season included a major national breakthrough: a third-place finish at the Doc Buchanan Invitational, one of the country’s most competitive tournaments.
His freshman postseason run culminated in the NJSIAA state final, where he faced four-time state champion Anthony Knox for the first time. Although Braun lost, the performance immediately earned him recognition as one of the nation’s top young wrestlers. His precision, sharp re-attacks, and scrambling ability made him a difficult opponent for veterans and newcomers alike.
A Career Marked by Talent, Toughness, and Achievement
Over three varsity seasons, Braun compiled 62 wins—22 as a freshman, 12 as a sophomore, and 28 as a junior—along with three district championships and three region titles. His postseason resume also includes a Doc Buchanan third-place medal in 2022 and a sixth-place finish at the Beast of the East in 2024, highlighting his ability to compete nationally even while managing injuries.